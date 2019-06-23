Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices California Properties Now Promoting All Residential Listings via Social Media

Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices California Properties has partnered with Adwerx Enterprise to promote all of its residential listings to potential homebuyers via social media and mobile apps.

The properties appear as ads on Facebook, YouTube, Instagram, and other premium sites around the web to give each home widespread exposure. Each ad includes photos and property details, as well as the agent’s contact information, making it easier for interested buyers to get in touch.

Once an interested homebuyer or seller visits an agent’s website, the personally branded ads display on social media platforms and premium websites subsequently visited by that potential client. In this process, known as retargeting, the ads are executed automatically; no action is required from the agent.

Content Square 1.

“This digital campaign enhances the marketing efforts on behalf of our sellers and for our agents,” says Mary Lee Blaylock, president and CEO of Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices California Properties. “The exposure of our sellers’ homes through this technology demonstrates our company’s dedication to expand our digital footprint and support our agents and clients.”

Whether the agent caters to buyers or sellers, the ads help to maintain consumer awareness and visibility for Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices California Properties agents and the brand overall.

For more information, please visit www.bhhscalifornia.com.