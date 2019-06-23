Better Homes and Gardens Real Estate Maturo Realty Group Acquires Smithville All Pro, RealtorsÂ®

Better Homes and Gardens Real Estate MaturoÂ Realty Group hasÂ announced the acquisition of Smithville All Pro, RealtorsÂ®. The combined company is growing the brand’s reach, now serving the Southern part of New Jersey, south of Philadelphia, with 44 affiliated sales professionals working in offices in Smithville, Galloway and Vineland.

With the acquisition of Smithville All Pro, RealtorsÂ®, Better Homes and Gardens Real Estate Maturo Realty Group expands its presence along the Jersey Shore. The combined company now has offices in Galloway, Vineland and the new Smithville location, which will be led by Managing Broker Jolene Gentile.

Broker/Owners Renee Cheesman and Albert Faiola worked closely with Better Homes and Gardens Real Estate’s national development team to identify and partner with the firm because of their cultural alignment, philosophies in business and their ability to attract and retain agents in a market perfect for the Better Homes and Gardens Real Estate brand.

Cheesman and Faiola take pride in their reputation in the region and local real estate expertise. The company benefits from the power and awareness of the Better Homes and Gardens Real Estate lifestyle brand in marketing to a diverse clientele, including vacation, luxury and retirement communities.

“Since joining the network two years ago, Renee and Albert have demonstrated the effectiveness of living the brand’s values every day and embracing all that Better Homes and Gardens Real Estate has to offer,” says Sherry Chris, president and CEO, Better Homes and Gardens Real Estate. “By harnessing our unique services and tools, they have quickly grown into an integral part of our network. We look forward to supporting Renee and Albert as they further establish their brokerage as one of the best in New Jersey.”Â

“The Better Homes and Gardens Real Estate brand fits in perfectly with the clientele we serve and is a major draw for potential new agents,” says Cheesman. “We always strive for excellence through an ethical, intelligent business strategy. Better Homes and Gardens Real estate has played a critical role in evolving our brokerage in the Smithville area and will be the key to significant growth and continued opportunities in the future.”

For more information, please visit www.bhgre.com.