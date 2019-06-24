Game On! 5 Steps to Using Gamification to Incentivize and Reward Your Team

It’s easy to gamify our sales world. Most of our agents who lead teams of any size are top performers who are very competitive by nature. Using gamification with your team members will motivate, track, collaborate, inspire and reward their success, and create new targets for them to grow.

The concept of gamification is around all of us, and we usually experience it as customers with loyalty programs, airline miles, points, reward cards or apps all keeping us loyal and happy buyers. Incorporating a gamification program into your culture will create a sense of teamwork, and a thriving and exciting “all-in” mentality by all members. This is achieved by setting the goals, tracking the progress and rewarding the successes, all while sharing the scoreboard with everyone.

Launch your sales team gamification program by following these easy-to-implement steps. These will have everyone on your team setting and reaching new goals, and create a success flywheel on your team. You will see increased sales performance almost immediately, with 25 percent, 40 percent or even 50 percent increases from your team members year-over-year in just a couple months.

Step 1: Set your goals and KPIs.

Set the your goals and Key Performance Indicators (KPIs) with your team members individually and every month. Track weekly sales activities: number of calls made, appointments set, appointments attended, new listings signed and new sales under contract and closed for the month. You can also track number of open houses and number of converted leads. A big one we coach is to track the number of leads in your pipelines, in which you track the total number of buyer and listing leads necessary to hit your goals, and then track what the actuals are each week.

Step 2: Incentivize your team members.

The reason sales incentives work is because every competitive salesperson wants a win, trophy, title, trip, plaque or status. They want to be in the “Winner’s Circle” or “President’s Sales Club,” and they should strive for these things. It builds loyalty to your team and company when agents totally buy into your culture and your incentive program.

Stage 3: Post a leaderboard online with a trophy.

Use your CRM dashboard, or, invest in an online gamification program that builds in your KPIs and results, and shows leaders and their ranking for the week, month, year, or however you want to post it. This creates a healthy cadence of accountability. You can also create a private Facebook page with everyone posting to their peers what they are doing, how many calls they are making, appointments, new leads, etc. I am part of several groups like this, and the energy and excitement are contagious—and, the results are amazing! Everyone is sharing their goals and successes like never before and they feed off each other, creating even more success. Try it! If you’re not sure how to implement a private Facebook sales group, request a free strategy call and we will show you how to set your success group up in minutes!

Step 4: Use the leaderboard on your weekly sales meeting agenda.

The key to creating great momentum is to share agent success stories and the team’s goals. The agents hear the successes from others and it catches on quickly. Agents want to do something as soon as they hear it was successful with others, so telling these stories and having the agents’ numbers show the results is huge. The weekly sales meeting agenda communicates all main categories: new listings, new sales, average list price, average sales price, number of new clients this week, number of appointments, number of new lead conversions, and many more!

Step 5: Create a team incentive rewards program and contests with real rewards or online status rewards.

Incentives work especially well to help salespeople work harder to close more deals, set more appointments and create more listings and sales. Contests and incentives work because of the rewards for certain behaviors. Offer a contest with a prize quarterly or monthly for the top 3-5 agents on your team who exceed or meet their goals, or, offer a sales incentive trip for your team members who meet the qualifications to earn the trip. You may also build a bonus structure or offer free merchandise or marketing dollars for your agents who hit their goals.

Tracking the achievers creates more achievers and sets the bar even higher for success on your team for year over year growth. By coaching your team members through a gamification strategy, you are creating a healthy competitive and successful environment where goals are set high and everyone is feeding off the successes of their peers. They are building confidence and helping each other break through and achieve success they didn’t know they could achieve. There is a sense of teamwork and a culture that you will build loyalty, a sense of accomplishment and camaraderie. The flywheel of success and goal achievement will be measured, tracked, achieved, recognized and rewarded, and will continue to work month after month, year after year.

