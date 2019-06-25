Realty ONE Group Willamette Valley Opens Second Oregon Office

Realty ONE Group Willamette Valley opened in Salem, Ore., less than six months ago, and has experienced such tremendous growth that Co-Owners Ty Hildebrand and Greg Eide opened a second office, Realty ONE Group At The Beach, in Newport, Ore., earlier this month, according to an announcement by the company this week.

In the short amount of time Realty ONE Group Willamette Valley opened its doors, the brokerage has added 25 real estate professionals, with its 100 percent-commission business model, dynamic culture, exceptional technology and services and its inviting office design.

“Real estate professionals in Salem are liking the concept of Realty ONE Group and our office ‘HUB’ concept,” says Eide. “We know that they’ll love it here and in Newport, too, and we’re excited to bring it to the Central Coast market. We give agents everything they need to be more successful and to provide buyers and sellers with the best customer service possible.”

The Newport office launches with nine real estate professionals and embodies the “ONEfamily” culture and broker experience. Realty ONE Group At The Beach is currently operating under the corporate Realty ONE Group Willamette Valley office and will announce a new location later this summer.

“The difference we offer at Realty ONE Group is really something you have to see for yourself,” says Hildebrand. “We focus on creating a productive but fun office environment, collaboration among our family of agents, coaching and mentoring, and so much more. And because of that and the success of other Realty ONE Group offices around the country, we know that there’s a bright future ahead of Realty ONE Group At The Beach.”

Realty ONE Group has more than 180 offices in 35 states and four provinces in Canada. Because of its UNtraditional approach to real estate franchising and its unique business model, Realty ONE Group has been on the Inc. 500 Fastest-Growing Companies list for seven consecutive years and was named a top five Real Estate Franchise by Entrepreneur magazine.

For more information, please visit www.rogwv.com.