Window to the Law: Real Estate Wholesaling

Editor’s Note: This is part of a monthly video series from the National Association of REALTORS® to inform and educate members about important aspects of being a real estate professional. Watch for this series each month in RISMedia’s e-News.

Frequent viewers of late-night television may have seen advertisements about how they can make “millions” in real estate by quickly flipping properties for a higher price—a practice known as wholesaling. Watch the latest Window to the Law video from the National Association of REALTORS® (NAR) to learn more about the real estate wholesaling business model and some of the potential legal pitfalls related to this practice.

View the video.