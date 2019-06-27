Find It First™ Only on HowardHanna.com

Howard Hanna President of Real Estate Brokerage Howard W. “Hoby” Hanna, IV has announced the latest online real estate search differentiator, Find It First™.

The Find It First program allows Howard Hanna agents to market a seller’s home for sale exclusively on HowardHanna.com before it hits the open market. The company’s website has close to 2 million visitors every month. Ohio is the first area where the company is offering the Find it First experience to consumers.

“Find It First is another great way we help our customers Move Faster!” says Hanna. “Before it’s listed anywhere else, buyers can Find it First on HowardHanna.com/FindItFirst. We are giving back localized control to our sellers. Buyers coming to HowardHanna.com will see new Find It First™ listings as soon they are entered online by our agents, and before they are posted on other real estate portals such as Zillow.”

More than 76,000 Howard Hanna customers are registered for Hanna HomeFinder, an automated email service that alerts them when new listings that meet their personal criteria become available for sale. Hanna HomeFinder can also provide open house and price change email alerts.

“In today’s real estate market, buyers know they can’t take their time when looking for a home, particularly in a popular neighborhood; many homes sell within a day or just a few hours of being listed, many have multiple offers, etc. Find It First is a win-win for buyers. They will be able to get information on new listings directly from the source, in real-time, at HowardHanna.com,” adds Hanna. “It’s a win-win for sellers, too, as it creates an urgency for their property to be offered first to highly motivated buyers (and agents), who are most likely to bring an offer.”

To support the Find It First program, Howard Hanna’s award-winning, in-house marketing agency has created a dynamic campaign that will be seen throughout Northeast Ohio online, in print and on billboards, highlighting the message, “Before it’s listed anywhere else, Find it First™, only on HowardHanna.com.”

For more information, please visit HowardHanna.com/FindItFirst.