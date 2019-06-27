NAHREP Top 250 Latino Real Estate Agents and Teams Represent $6.67 Billion in Total Aggregated Volume

The National Association of Hispanic Real Estate Professionals (NAHREP®) has released its eighth annual Top 250 Latino Agents Report, recognizing outstanding Latino real estate agents and teams from around the country. This year’s report, sponsored by Zillow, includes rankings of top millennial agents, top individual agents by volume, top Latino teams and top agents by major market regions, representing over $6.67 billion in combined sales volume in 2018.

“Latinos account for more than 50 percent of new homeowners nationwide, and highly skilled Latino agents have the inside track in serving this burgeoning segment,” says 2019 NAHREP President David Acosta. “Having had the privilege of being ranked in the top 10 of this elite group multiple years, I can attest that achieving the level of results seen in this report is simply incredible. It demonstrates that those who commit to being full-time professionals, develop their skills, attend trainings and invest in themselves can build meaningful businesses and succeed beyond expectations.”

The top 10 Latino Agents on the NAHREP list for 2019, ranked by number of real estate sales, are:

1. Luis Coronel, Coronel Realty Group, Indianapolis, Ind. – 259 sales

2. Ruby Gonzalez, Ruby Realty, Cabo Rojo, Puerto Rico – 246

3. Artemisa Boston, Realty Group, West Saint Paul, Minn. – 205

4. Luis Ortiz, RE/MAX Partners, Berwyn, Ill. – 201.5

5. Eder Gallardo, ERA Sellers & Buyers El Paso East, Texas – 197

6. David Quiñones, Coldwell Banker Garden State, Fair Lawn, N.J. – 191

7. Jomar Lopez, Alcon Investment Group, Inc., Old San Juan, Puerto Rico – 186.5

8. Becky Mato, Coldwell Banker Residential Real Estate, Naples, Fla. – 179

9. Juan Carlos Carrasquel, The JuanSells.com Realty Co., Bloomington, Ind. – 178

10. Chris Montalvo, Mirabal Montalvo & Associates, LLC, Corpus Christi, Texas – 174

The top 10 Latino Teams on the NAHREP list for 2019 are:

1. Mark Dimas, Mark Dimas Properties/Mark Dimas Team, Cypress, Texas – 544 sales

2. Shelly Salas, The Salas Team REALTORS®, Killeen, Texas – 477

3. Ezequiel Vaello, Sky Realty, Toa Baja, Puerto Rico – 434.5

4. Monica Foster, eXp Realty The Monica Foster Team, League City, Texas – 352

5. Marshall Carrasco, Marshall Realty Team, Reno, Nev. – 312.5

6. Michelle Fermin, CENTURY 21 North East The Fermin Group, North Andover, Mass. – 233

7. Fidel Batres, Keller Williams Realty Signature Fidel Batres Team, Loves Park, Ill. – 228

8. Victor Alonzo, Keller Williams Realty El Paso Alonzo Real Estate Group, El Paso, Texas – 216

9. Matthew Guzman, RE/MAX Universal The Matthew Guzman Team, New Caney, Texas – 201

10. Zachariah Castillo, Keller Williams Realty City View The Castillo Group, San Antonio, Texas – 197

For the fifth consecutive year, RE/MAX was the most highly represented brand, with 53 individual agents on the list, followed by Century 21 with 34 honorees and Coldwell Banker with 24. Among all of their brands, Realogy had 77 agents on the list.

The agents on this year’s list hail from 35 states and Puerto Rico. Most of the agents on the NAHREP Top 250 are much younger than the typical agent, according to National Association of REALTORS®’ statistics, with the majority of the agents on the Top 250 list in the 37-52 age bracket.

Nominations for the Top 250 came from every major market in the nation, with El Paso, San Antonio and Chicago leading the way as the most represented cities on the list. The Top 250 Latino Agents will receive special recognition at the 2019 NAHREP National Convention at L’ATTITUDE that will be held in San Diego, Calif., on September 26-29, 2019.

For more information, please visit www.nahrep.org.