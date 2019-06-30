NAR’s Strategic Investment Fund Opens Applications for iOi Pitch Battle

Second Century Ventures, the National Association of REALTORS® strategic investment arm, is accepting applications for the second annual Innovation, Opportunity and Investment Summit Pitch Battle. A select group of technology startups focused on real estate will compete with live presentations in front of the iOi Summit audience on Wednesday, August 21 in Seattle, Wash.

“We are pleased to announce that Chris Smith, co-founder of Curaytor, will once again emcee the event. The goal of the iOi Pitch Battle is to highlight how some of the most cutting-edge and impactful startups are helping to define the future of real estate. All iOi Summit registrants are welcome to attend the live iOi Pitch Battle,” says Glenn Shimkus, NAR VP of Strategy and Innovation.

The Pitch Battle is a unique opportunity for tech startups focused on the real estate industry to provide a live demonstration in front of the iOi Summit 2019 audience. Selected startups will have the chance to have their product or service viewed by key influencers and venture investors, receive free press mentions, obtain an all-access pass to iOi Summit 2019, and the opportunity to receive personalized presentation coaching by Chris Smith of Curaytor. First place winner will also walk away with $15,000 cash and other valuable benefits.

“If you consider yourself an innovator, entrepreneur, investor or executive seeking to lead change, I encourage you to join the conversation. It’s one you won’t want to miss,” says NAR CEO Bob Goldberg.

For more information, please visit www.nar.realtor/ioi/Pitch-Battle.