Real Estate Webmasters and Lone Wolf Technologies Form Landmark Integration Deal Partnership

In a landmark deal for the real estate technology industry, over 1,000 web customers from Lone Wolf Technologies are poised to transition to Real Estate Webmasters as part of an integration partnership between the two tech companies. While financial details were not disclosed, this deal, announced by Real Estate Webmasters CEO Morgan Carey, marks a pivotal change in the world of real estate technology.

“We are extremely excited to be able to bring the best in class of real estate websites and CRM from Real Estate Webmasters, and combine it with the amazing transaction capabilities Lone Wolf’s products,” says Carey.

Where Real Estate Webmasters is a leader in real estate websites, CRM and lead generation software, Lone Wolf is the dominant player in residential real estate software, providing transaction management and back-office tools. Lone Wolf provides distinctive end-to-end software solutions for industry professionals. In their ever-expanding portfolio, Lone Wolf has recently acquired zipLogixTM, a leading provider of transaction management, electronic forms and eSignature solutions for the industry. The addition of zipLogix™ follows the heels of their acquisition of Instanet Solutions, a leading provider of transaction management, electronic forms and eSignature solutions. With this premier expanded transaction management portfolio, Lone Wolf is able to simplify the transaction process for agents and brokers across North America.

Real Estate Webmasters shares in Lone Wolf’s vision of creating an integrated ecosystem of real estate technology solutions, and this first-of-its-kind integration partnership goes a long way toward achieving that goal.

“We feel that this will bring some really interesting data and unique opportunities,” Carey shares. “When you combine where a real estate lead comes from with how much an agent or broker makes from the close of that sale, it is truly chocolate and peanut butter.”

As part of the partnership, Lone Wolf will discontinue selling most of their current web platforms and offer the users of these solutions an exclusive opportunity to migrate to the more advanced Real Estate Webmasters platform. This move will ensure that Lone Wolf’s website customers have an opportunity to receive an industry-leading website product and service offering. The two companies will also create an integration between the REW platform and Lone Wolf’s transaction management solutions to create a true lead-to-close solution. Current and future Real Estate Webmasters customers stand to gain a lot from this integration.

“Our customers have already spoken to us—we already have many happy users of Lone Wolf products,” Carey shares. “This integration partnership brings value to our products and services, moving full circle towards a lead-to-close solution.”

