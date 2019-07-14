RPRÂ® Delivers Members’ Top-Requested Feature: Mailing Labels

Realtors Property ResourceÂ®, a nationwide data platform and a wholly owned subsidiary of the National Association of REALTORSÂ®, has introduced Mailing Labels as a new feature within its array of products and programs exclusively for REALTORSÂ®. RPRÂ® users can now create ready-to-print mailing labels for farming, prospecting or direct-mail marketing within custom geographies.

“Through a targeted outreach program, RPR met with MLS CEOs and user focus groups to solicit input to help RPR provide additional value to agents and brokers,” says Emily Line, RPR vice president of Member Experience. “Mailing labels came up consistently in those conversations, coinciding with user feedback from other RPR channels and social media where the No. 1 requested feature has been the ability to create mailing labels. We’ve listened, and we’re excited to deliver this new capability to our users.”

Armed with RPR’s new Mailing Labels feature, REALTORSÂ®Â will be able to create farming or prospecting lists and generate up to 2,000 pre-formatted labels per month for mailings to residential or commercial property owners based on any RPR search. The easy-to-create labels are available in popular formats and users can choose to export results into a standard CSV file. The data used to create the lists is licensed from Black Knight, RPR’s public records provider.

“As a member of the RPR User group for Mailing Labels, I was able to preview and share feedback about the feature while it was being developed,” says Jennifer Archambeault, broker/owner of Urban Provision REALTORSÂ® in Austin, Texas. “RPR has been one of my core business tools for years. Now, with the addition of this new feature, RPR can do more to help REALTORSÂ®Â generate new opportunities with buyers and sellers.”

Additionally, REALTORSÂ®Â who are interested in expanded capabilities or additional fields for their Mailing Labels can link directly from RPR into Black Knight’s property analytics product, SiteXPro.com. This added benefit will help REALTORSÂ®Â who are looking for advanced list generation features. The link, and a discount, will be available for RPR users beginning in August via a banner located on the bottom of the Mailing Labels modal window.

“REALTORSÂ®Â know how important it is to keep their prospecting pipeline full and to have the right tools to create dynamic direct-mail campaigns,” says Leslie Rouda Smith, broker with Dave Perry-Miller Real Estate in Dallas, Tex. “The new Mailing Labels feature in RPR will give agents a simple way to market new listings, just sold properties, or promote their brand.”

For more information, please visit www.narrpr.com.