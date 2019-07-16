Better Homes and Gardens Real Estate Unleashes Brand Power With Lifestyle-Based Networking Opportunities

Better Homes and Gardens Real Estate LLC has announced that its affiliated agents and brokers can now benefit from an exclusive discount on the BH&G Insider program. The coveted BH&G Insider offer allows Better Homes and Gardens Real Estate-affiliated agents and brokers to share the world-renowned Better Homes & Gardens® lifestyle resources and gift of style for just $9.99 a year. The program has a value of nearly $500.

The U.S.-based program is another example of how Better Homes and Gardens Real Estate has strongly positioned itself as a lifestyle leader while leveraging Better Homes & Gardens brand assets. Better Homes and Gardens Real Estate-affiliated professionals already benefit from such proprietary features as PinPoint, a predictive marketing tool that utilizes Meredith Corporation’s data harvested from its 175 million consumers.

The BH&G Insider program offers:

Content Square 1.

Free Havenly room design makeover – BH&G Insiders receive a free consultation with a Havenly professional interior designer ($199 retail value) to create the perfect design plan for any room in their home. Once the vision is finalized, the designers connect the client with the exact products to make their design a reality.

– BH&G Insiders receive a free consultation with a Havenly professional interior designer ($199 retail value) to create the perfect design plan for any room in their home. Once the vision is finalized, the designers connect the client with the exact products to make their design a reality. Unlimited access to the complete BH&G magazine archive – Insiders can generate endless inspiration for design, entertaining, remodeling and building projects via access to every issue over 95 years of Better Homes and Gardens magazine, including its famed floor plans.

– Insiders can generate endless inspiration for design, entertaining, remodeling and building projects via access to every issue over 95 years of Better Homes and Gardens magazine, including its famed floor plans. VIP access –BH&G Insiders enjoy behind-the-scenes access to BH&G experts, including question-and-answer sessions with the magazine’s cooking, gardening and decorating experts, along with inside looks at the renowned test kitchen.

–BH&G Insiders enjoy behind-the-scenes access to BH&G experts, including question-and-answer sessions with the magazine’s cooking, gardening and decorating experts, along with inside looks at the renowned test kitchen. Ad-free access to BHG.com – By logging in with their BH&G Insider credentials, members have streamlined access to the multimedia content on BHG.com.

– By logging in with their BH&G Insider credentials, members have streamlined access to the multimedia content on BHG.com. Exclusive deals and coupons – BH&G Insiders can receive more than $300 in annual savings from leading retailers such as Houzz, Oneida, FOOD52, Only Natural Pet, Overstock, Ghirardelli and Ashley Homestore®.

“BHGRE is a brand relevant before, during and after the real estate transaction, and we work to help consumers live their best lives in their homes,” says Jennifer Marchetti, chief marketing officer at Better Homes and Gardens Real Estate. “Our strategic relationship with the Better Homes & Gardens media brand provides us with greater access to information relevant to homeowners than others in the real estate industry. This exclusive BH&G Insider benefit is another great example of this. It gives our network a new and exciting way to deliver value to their clients as they work create customers for life and showcase their competitive points of difference as real estate professionals.”

“We are excited to offer BH&G Insider to the Better Homes and Gardens Real Estate network at this incredible value,” says Courtney Mason, vice president of Paid Products at Meredith Corporation. “BH&G Insider members get the inspiration and resources they want to make their dreams a reality. And the BHGRE network is perfectly positioned to offer Insider’s benefits and content to new homebuyers and sellers—exactly when they need it the most.”

For more information, please visit www.BHGRE.com.