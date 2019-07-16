How to Incorporate More Exercise Into Your Daily Routine

Sitting for long periods of time can be detrimental to your health. Incorporating more physical activity into your day can help you avoid serious medical problems, such as obesity, heart disease, diabetes and cancer. With work and family commitments, it may seem hard to squeeze in exercise, but you don’t need to find time for long workouts at the gym. Even a few minutes of exercise, several times a day, can help.

How to Be More Active at Work

If you have a job that requires you to spend a significant part of the day sitting at a desk, look for opportunities to move around. If your office is located on an upper floor, take the stairs instead of the elevator. You can also stand up while talking on the phone, walk to a colleague’s desk to ask a question, and get up frequently to walk to the breakroom or restroom. If you have time, you can go for a walk on your lunch break.

How to Exercise More at Home

When you’re home, you can exercise while watching TV. Walk on a treadmill or use a stationary bike while watching your favorite programs, or do some sit-ups, push-ups, lunges, stretching, or yoga during commercials. You can also squeeze in these types of exercises if you’re waiting for the oven to preheat or water to boil or if you’re waiting for someone else to get ready to leave the house. Put on some music and dance around the house with your spouse or kids. If you have a dog, jog while taking it for a walk, or take long walks on local trails on your days off. Cleaning and yardwork are also excellent forms of exercise.

How to Get More Physical Activity When out and About

When you run errands or visit family or friends, walk or bike if possible. If you need to drive, park at the edge of the parking lot and walk to the entrance of the business or park down the street from the home of the person you’re visiting. Instead of staying inside when you spend time with others, plan activities such as hiking, biking, and ballgames if the weather permits. If you attend an athletic event or a musical or theatrical performance, get up and walk around during breaks.

Find Easy Ways to Exercise More

Many people think they need to spend hours at the gym to be healthy, but that isn’t true. You can incorporate plenty of physical activity into your everyday routine. Once you start looking for opportunities to be more active and establish new habits, you’ll likely begin to notice a difference in your overall health.