“I want it all, and I want it now!”

That sounds nice, but it’s not how it works—especially when it comes to success. True success in life, both personal and professional, takes time. It takes consistency of actions and discipline.

There’s no such thing as instant success, even as the world of instant gratification we live in continues to grow with Amazon Prime same-day service, mobile apps that let us order ahead at Starbucks and other click-of-a-button pleasures. Take weight loss for example. It’s a math problem in most cases: calories taken in versus calories burned over time. Building wealth is the same thing: Dollars invested today compounded over time builds wealth.

That same process can be applied to sales success. A series of activities, such as following up on prospective sales leads consistently, done over time, leads to success. Most sales are made after the eighth contact. No magic here. Skills are important; however, suiting up and showing up more often leads to more sales.

You can also accelerate your results by doing more scheduled activities over time. You’re less likely to be distracted with a structured day—which is key, given all the distractions out there.

Information flies at us at light speed. Our brains are being inundated with data at all times. This influx of information causes confusion, FOMO (Fear of Missing Out), and makes us feel busy, but being busy isn’t the same as being productive.

So, how do you ramp up those productive activities that lead to success?

Jim Weichert, founder and president of Weichert, Realtors®, says that “you do it by managing your day instead of letting your day manage you.” Doing so helped Jim build a single real estate office into one of the nation’s leading providers of homeownership services. Jim’s belief in a simple process or system built around goal-setting, scheduling tasks and managing productivity has also helped countless Weichert® agents succeed.

Establishing the right habits—ones that are repeated daily—is the best way to achieve your goals. The systems used at Weichert, which provide great discipline and accountability, focus on the right things to help our brokers, managers and agents move toward their goals.

Success isn’t achieved overnight. It’s a process that’s filled with small steps. But small steps or successes built on top of each other lead to big success.

Bill Scavone is president and COO of Weichert Real Estate Affiliates, Inc. For more information, please visit www.weichertfranchise.com.