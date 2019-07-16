Weichert Real Estate Affiliates, Inc. Opens in a New Market, Expands Its National Franchise Footprint With Q2 Growth

Led by the addition of its first-ever affiliate office in South Dakota, Weichert Real Estate Affiliates, Inc. continued to grow its U.S. market presence with 17 new office signings in Q2. This growth contributed to a 6.6 percent increase in national market presence compared to the same time last year.

The Southwest and West regions accounted for the majority of new offices, with nearly two-thirds located in Arizona, Texas and California.

Weichert Real Estate Affiliates, Inc. also continued to grow its national footprint with the addition of new offices in Connecticut, Tennessee, Oklahoma, Louisiana and Illinois last quarter.

“We’re committed to providing our franchise offices with all the resources a company would need to compete at the highest level, which makes it easier for them to do what they do best: take care of their agents and their clients,” says Bill Scavone, president and chief operating officer of Weichert Real Estate Affiliates, Inc.

“There’s no need for our affiliates to reinvent the wheel since we have everything they need to succeed,” adds Scavone. “When you layer in our personalized coaching and proven management systems, our blueprint is second-to-none in helping affiliates build world-class brokerages and capture a larger share of their local market.”

Independent agencies also find tremendous value in the agent training programs and digital platforms available through Weichert.

“It’s an uphill battle for smaller, independent agencies like ours to stay competitive in a thriving real estate market,” says Colleen McElmell, the broker/owner of Weichert, Realtors® – CLA in Prescott, Ariz.

“With Weichert backing us, we have what it takes to stay ahead of the competition by providing our clients a best-in-class real estate experience,” adds McElmell, whose agency joined the Weichert national franchise system in April.

Weichert currently has affiliate offices serving over 350 markets in 39 states, representing smart entrepreneurs who were interested in joining a nationally recognized brand which offers incomparable tools, training and marketing techniques to set them apart from the competition. Each Weichert-affiliated office is independently owned and operated.

For more information, please visit www.weichertfranchise.com.