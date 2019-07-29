Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices The Preferred Realty Acquires Powell & Associates Real Estate, LLC

Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices The Preferred Realty has acquired Powell & Associates Real Estate, LLC of Punxsutawney, Pa. Powell Real Estate has been a prominent brokerage in the Punxsutawney market for over 32 years. Owned by Don Powell, the brokerage has been well respected for having well-trained agents and providing professional real estate services. Additionally, Powell is well versed in land and lot sales, homes, farms and commercial real estate.

“We are so pleased to become a part of the world recognized Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices network, and look forward to the many advantages it will bring to our unique market,” says Powell, who will continue in his role as managing broker in the office. Local clientele can expect a seamless experience as the new branding is unveiled.

Tom Hosack, Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices The Preferred Realty CEO and president, is very happy about the merger.

“We’re excited to be in the weather capital of the world and be neighbors with the famous Punxsutawney Phil,” says Hosack. “This merger brings a lot of opportunities to the Punxsutawney area.”

The union adds to the brokerage superpower of more than 1,800 agents and 50 offices serving 22 counties in Western Pennsylvania and Eastern Ohio.

For more information, please visit www.thepreferredrealty.com.