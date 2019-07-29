Increase Lead Gen With These Easy Social Media Marketing Tips

So often, agents lack a social media strategy to help them generate new business opportunities. You have a Facebook Business page, but now what? What else do you do to market your services and yourself to the people you know and don’t know on social media?

Follow these proven online marketing tips to market your team and your services, and generate more listing and buyer opportunities with more engagement and conversions online:

Tip 1: Create engagement with your audience. Likes are great, but you want to create likes, comments, shares and link clicks that create more engagement with you and maximize your social marketing of your team, your services and your listings, and create more followers and new potential clients. When you make a post, say “Share this” new listing with your friends, or, say, “Comment below your answer.” Using some emojis (which solicit emotion) will help you when you say, “Click here to see more pictures of this magnificent lakefront home” or “Click here to request a Market Analysis of your Home.” These create a call-to-action for the person reading your post, and increase their acting. If you are giving something of value away for free, you will need to create a landing page where the person can fill out a form to join your program or request your free giveaway. If you are directing them to another page to see more pictures of a listing, you can create a landing page marketing that particular listing, but prior to sharing the information with them, request their information on a form, as well. When done correctly, this is a huge lead generator for you for new buyers and listing leads.

Tip 2: Market your team’s services. It’s great to market your listings, but so often agents don’t market the actual services they provide. A huge missed opportunity! Use a graphic editor like Canva and create images that market your team’s exclusive services. Include your logo and your photo.

Tip 3: Like as your page. You can promote your business and services by liking other people’s pages and commenting on posts as your business page. This way, you are supporting other businesses, schools, rec centers, contractors, title and mortgage companies and your sphere’s and clients’ business pages “as your page name.” Each time you like or comment, you are doing it as your business page name, which is now appearing all over Facebook. You will be increasing awareness and exposure of your business by supporting others. You can find this feature on the bar that says “Like Page.” On the far right, click on the three vertical dots and a pop-up menu will appear which says ‘Like as Page.”

Tip 4: Change the template of your Facebook to “Services.” You probably set your template selection to “Business.” If you choose the Services template, you can list the services you provide: Enroll in my Exclusive Homebuyer Program; Request a FREE Pre-Approval’ Request a FREE Market Value Analysis on Your Home; and Market your Home Successfully. These allow you to write a summary about the service, as well as include a graphic (which you can create in Canva).

Tip 5: Market and boost an ad for your open houses. You should create an ad for your next open house and boost it to market the open house to potential buyers on Facebook. Just spend $20-$50 to drive more traffic to your open. You will create massive amounts of groups, potentially sell the home yourself and pick up many new buyer and listing leads…making it a very profitable 2-3 hours of your week!

These online social media marketing strategies will help your team generate more listing leads, appointments and actual listings. This will help you create a huge pipeline of future business for months!

For a free copy of my Social Media Marketing Planner & Facebook Guide, click here.

