Weichert Real Estate Affiliates, Inc. Named a 2019 Top Service Franchise by Franchise Business Review

Weichert Real Estate Affiliates, Inc. has been named by Franchise Business Review to its 2019 “Top Service Franchises” list. It is one of only 88 brands across the country to make the list.

The top service franchises were selected based on feedback Franchise Business Review gathered over 18 months from surveying 19,500 franchisees, representing 174 leading franchise brands, regarding their overall satisfaction and likelihood to recommend them to others. Top service segments included Real Estate, Business Services, Home Services, General Services, and Advertising and Sales.

Franchise Business Review, a market research firm that performs independent surveys of franchisee satisfaction, provides the only ranking of franchises based solely on actual franchisee satisfaction and performance.

Content Square 1.

“It’s tremendously rewarding to continue to receive such positive feedback from our franchise owners and be recognized on this prestigious list,” says Bill Scavone, president and chief operating officer of Weichert Real Estate Affiliates, Inc.

Scavone credits the resources and support Weichert® provides its affiliates as contributing factors to the positive feedback.

“We’re committed to providing our franchise offices with all the resources a company would need to compete at the highest level, which makes it easier for them to do what they do best: take care of their agents and their clients.”

Content Square 2.

As a result of the positive feedback and success of the Weichert franchise network, it was also named one of the top overall franchises in the country by Franchise Business Review in its “2019 Top 200 Best Franchises” list.

Franchise Business Review publishes its rankings of top franchises in its annual “Guide to Today’s Top Franchises,” as well as in special reports throughout the year that rank the top franchises in specific sectors. Its rankings are the only ones based exclusively on franchisee satisfaction with its franchisor.

For more information, please visit www.weichertfranchise.com.