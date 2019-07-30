CEO Exchange: Who’ll Be There This September

(Above, L to R) Ryan Schneider, Realogy; Anthony Lamacchia, Lamacchia Realty, Inc.; (Below, L to R) Kuba Jewgieniew, Realty ONE Group; Helen Hanna Casey, Howard Hanna Real Estate Services; Faisal Susiwala, RE/MAX Twin City Realty

From brand executives and independent leaders to MLS representatives and teams, RISMedia is gathering a group of powerful speakers for the 30th Annual Real Estate CEO Exchange, addressing brokers’ immediate issues and obstacles—and opportunities.

This year, attendees will gain exclusive insights and sought-after viewpoints from:

Helen Hanna Casey , CEO/President, Howard Hanna Real Estate Services

, CEO/President, Howard Hanna Real Estate Services Anthony Lamacchia , Broker/Owner, Lamacchia Realty, Inc.

, Broker/Owner, Lamacchia Realty, Inc. Kuba Jewgieniew , CEO/Founder, Realty ONE Group

, CEO/Founder, Realty ONE Group Joe Rand , Chief Creative Officer, Better Homes and Gardens Real Estate Rand Realty

, Chief Creative Officer, Better Homes and Gardens Real Estate Rand Realty Ryan Schneider , CEO/President, Realogy

, CEO/President, Realogy Faisal Susiwala, Broker, RE/MAX Twin City Realty

Along with leaders from:

Century 21 Real Estate LLC

Douglas Elliman

HSF Affiliates LLC

National Association of REALTORS®

Real Estate Standards Organization (RESO)

RE/MAX LLC

and more!

Watch this space for ongoing announcements highlighting this year’s speakers and sessions.

The 2019 CEO Exchange is being held at the Marriott Marquis in New York City September 18-19. For agenda details and speakers, please visit RISMedia.com/RISMedia-CEO-Exchange.

RISMedia’s 2019 Real Estate CEO Exchange is sponsored by:

Diamond Level

Homes.com

Real Estate Webmasters



Platinum Level

Inside Real Estate

Master Level

American Home Shield

Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices

Century 21 Real Estate

Deluxe

ERA Real Estate

HSA Home Warranty

National Association of REALTORS®

Quicken Loans®

Realty ONE Group

Zillow Group

zipLogix

Host Level

Buyside

Create for the Human (Mobile Real Estate)

Leading Real Estate Companies of the World®

Real Estate Express & The Institute for Luxury Home Marketing

Realtors Property Resource®

Pillar To Post Home Inspectors

Event Level

ActivePipe

Adwerx

Better Homes and Gardens Real Estate

CoreLogic

Earnnest

HMS Home Warranty

Local Logic

MoxiWorks

PlanOmatic

Propertybase

REBAC

Rental Beast

Sherri Johnson Consulting & Coaching

RISMedia’s Real Estate CEO Exchange is a broker-themed event by invitation only. For attendance information, contact Cindi Gallucci at cgallucci@rismedia.com.