CEO Exchange: Who’ll Be There This September

(Above, L to R) Ryan Schneider, Realogy; Anthony Lamacchia, Lamacchia Realty, Inc.; (Below, L to R) Kuba Jewgieniew, Realty ONE Group; Helen Hanna Casey, Howard Hanna Real Estate Services; Faisal Susiwala, RE/MAX Twin City Realty
From brand executives and independent leaders to MLS representatives and teams, RISMedia is gathering a group of powerful speakers for the 30th Annual Real Estate CEO Exchange, addressing brokers’ immediate issues and obstacles—and opportunities.
This year, attendees will gain exclusive insights and sought-after viewpoints from:
- Helen Hanna Casey, CEO/President, Howard Hanna Real Estate Services
- Anthony Lamacchia, Broker/Owner, Lamacchia Realty, Inc.
- Kuba Jewgieniew, CEO/Founder, Realty ONE Group
- Joe Rand, Chief Creative Officer, Better Homes and Gardens Real Estate Rand Realty
- Ryan Schneider, CEO/President, Realogy
- Faisal Susiwala, Broker, RE/MAX Twin City Realty
Along with leaders from:
- Century 21 Real Estate LLC
- Douglas Elliman
- HSF Affiliates LLC
- National Association of REALTORS®
- Real Estate Standards Organization (RESO)
- RE/MAX LLC
- and more!
Watch this space for ongoing announcements highlighting this year’s speakers and sessions.
The 2019 CEO Exchange is being held at the Marriott Marquis in New York City September 18-19. For agenda details and speakers, please visit RISMedia.com/RISMedia-CEO-Exchange.
RISMedia’s Real Estate CEO Exchange is a broker-themed event by invitation only. For attendance information, contact Cindi Gallucci at cgallucci@rismedia.com.