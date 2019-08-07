Canadian Landmark Real Estate Tech Partnership Will Change Real Estate Ecosystem Forever

(Above) Real Estate Webmasters CEO Morgan Carey (left) with Lone Wolf Technologies Director, Ecosystems Jason Cheverton (right) at the REW headquarters in Nanaimo, BC

Real Estate Webmasters and Lone Wolf Technologies Venture Into First-of-Its-Kind Partnership That Marks the Beginning of a New Era of Tracking for the Industry

Real estate professionals know all too well the pain of tracking the journey from lead to close. Relying on disjointed technological systems has created fault lines in decision-making processes for single agents all the way to enterprise brokerages.

But Real Estate Webmasters and Lone Wolf Technologies are moving to change that. Sharing a dream of creating an integrated ecosystem of real estate technology solutions, they’re partnering to put the power back in decision-makers’ hands.

“We are bringing best-in-class real estate websites and combining them with the powerful transaction capability of Lone Wolf’s products,” says Morgan Carey, CEO of Real Estate Webmasters. “When you combine where a real estate lead comes from with how much an agent or broker makes on the close of that sale, it puts the power of accurate data in the decision-maker’s hands.”

Real Estate Webmasters is well-known in the industry as the leading provider of real estate websites, CRM and lead management software. Continually at the forefront of innovation, partnering with the dominant player in real estate transaction management makes for perfect harmony.

“This is going to bring some really interesting data and open unique opportunities that you just didn’t have access to before,” Carey shares. “We are extremely excited for the industry with what’s to come.”

Where Real Estate Webmasters is the leader in front-end solutions, Lone Wolf Technologies (“Lone Wolf”) is the leader in back-end solutions.

Lone Wolf has been making waves in the real estate industry with their recent acquisition of the zipLogixTM Brokerage Suite. This addition has allowed Lone Wolf to streamline the transaction management process, eliminating convoluted and complicated systems that took up too much time and left too much space for error.

Now, Lone Wolf’s products are connecting the contrasting pieces of modern back-end technologies. Listings, contracts, eSignatures, tax records and transactions can now be managed under one simplified platform.

Marrying Lone Wolf’s strong back-end solutions with the powerful front-end technology offered by Real Estate Webmasters will level the playing field for real estate professionals across North America.

“This is an excellent example of what leadership in the real estate technology industry should look like,” says Carey. “Removing barriers from the day-to-day lives of real estate professionals is what technology is supposed to do. Providing a lead-to-close solution will allow agents and brokerages to work more efficiently and make smarter decisions. When two companies share a great vision of a holistic technology ecosystem in the real estate industry, it is truly a chocolate and peanut butter moment.”

For more information, please visit www.realestatewebmasters.com.