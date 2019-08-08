Explosion Real Estate Conference Returnsâ€”Find Out Who’ll Be There!

The Explosion Real Estate Conference is back for its third year, August 19-21, with attendees expected from more than 40 markets this year. Based at Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices Ambassador Real Estate’s mega office in Omaha, Neb., the action-packed event features high-performing REALTORSÂ® and teams, as well as industry leaders, including:

Gino Blefari, Chairman, HSF Affiliates

Chris Stuart, CEO, HSF Affiliates

Allan Dalton, Senior VP, Research & Development, HSF Affiliates

John Featherston, CEO, RISMedia

In addition, attendees will hear from a lineup of panelists on relevant topics, and participate in one-hour roundtables, designed to share strategies, stories and successes. There will also be breakout sessions on specific topics, including investing, luxury, staging, teams, and more, and networking opportunities, including a mega office tour.

“Our Explosion events are filling a void that has long existed in real estate, specifically a conference completely devoted to how to enrich the lives of consumers,” says Vince Leisey, Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices Ambassador Real Estate CEO and the conference’s founder. “Our attendees appreciate that they only enjoy greater career rewards through first elevating the service they provide the ever more sophisticated and empowered consumers they serve.”

In 2018, Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices Ambassador Real Estate was named No. 2 in Entrepreneur magazine’s “Top Company Cultures” ranking. The Ambassador Real Estate mega office is 81,000 square feet.

Learn more and register today!