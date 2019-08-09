CEO Exchange Highlights: Design an Enduring Legacy

(Above, L to R) Larry Flick V, Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices Fox & Roach, REALTORS®; Bo Menkiti, Menkiti Group, Keller Williams Capital Properties; (Below, L to R) Teresa Palacios Smith, HSF Affiliates; Tim Milam, Coldwell Banker Sea Coast Advantage; Louise Phillips Forbes, Louise Phillips Forbes Team, Halstead
Competitors. Economic shifts. Market swings. The best brokerages expect the inevitable, and prepare.
RISMedia’s 30th Annual Real Estate CEO Exchange, Vision 2020: Building a Future-Focused Real Estate Business, addresses brokerages’ core underpinnings—critical infrastructures for longevity, including:
- Affiliated Services in Today’s Environment: How to Maximize Revenue and Ensure Compliance
- The Dynamics and Challenges of a Shifting Sales Force
- Intentionally “Build the Middle” of Your Office for Increased Profitability
- Managing Your Real Estate Sales Force: Adopting and Maximizing Teams
- Master Sales-Driven Leadership by Adding Real Value in Recruiting and Retention
This year, attendees can gain exclusive insights from leaders with:
- Century 21 Real Estate
- Coldwell Banker NRT
- Compass
- HomeSmart International
- Howard Hanna Real Estate Services
- Douglas Elliman
- HSF Affiliates
- National Association of REALTORS®
- Real Estate Standards Organization (RESO)
- Real Living Real Estate
- Realogy
- Realty ONE Group
- RE/MAX
- and more
The 2019 CEO Exchange is being held at the Marriott Marquis in New York City September 18-19. For agenda details and speakers, please visit RISMedia.com/RISMedia-CEO-Exchange.
RISMedia’s 2019 Real Estate CEO Exchange is sponsored by:
Diamond Level
Homes.com
Real Estate Webmasters
Platinum Level
Inside Real Estate
Master Level
American Home Shield
Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices
Century 21 Real Estate
Deluxe
ERA Real Estate
HSA Home Warranty
National Association of REALTORS®
Quicken Loans®
Realty ONE Group
Zillow Group
zipLogix
Host Level
Buyside
Create for the Human (Mobile Real Estate)
The Institute for Luxury Home Marketing
Leading Real Estate Companies of the World®
Pillar To Post Home Inspectors
Real Estate Express
Realtors Property Resource®
Event Level
ActivePipe
Adwerx
Better Homes and Gardens Real Estate
CoreLogic
Earnnest
HMS Home Warranty
Local Logic
MoxiWorks
PlanOmatic
Propertybase
REBAC
Rental Beast
Sherri Johnson Consulting & Coaching
RISMedia’s Real Estate CEO Exchange is a broker-themed event by invitation only. For attendance information, contact Cindi Gallucci at cgallucci@rismedia.com.