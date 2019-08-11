Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices Names .realtor™ and .realestate Preferred Suppliers

The National Association of REALTORS®’ top-level domains .realtor™ and .realestate, have been named in the Preferred Supplier program by Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices, one of the most respected real estate brands in the nation. Through this global agreement, Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices franchises will receive a 10 percent discount at www.get.realtor on .realtorTM top-level domain purchases. Web addresses ending in “.realtor” and “.realestate” allow users to market themselves more strategically, highlight their areas of expertise and streamline operations.

Since the launch of the .realtor™ domain in 2014 and .realestate domain in 2018, NAR, in partnership with registry operator Second Generation, Ltd. (Second Gen)., has been leading change with its commitment to new technology and now holds the No. 1 and No. 2 top-level domains in the real estate industry.

“This partnership with Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices will encourage more agents and firms to take advantage of the incredible opportunity to create an online space where homebuyers, sellers and investors can go to find the most trustworthy, reliable real estate services and resources,” says Mark Birschbach, senior vice president of NAR’s Strategic Business, Innovation and Technology Group. “We’re excited about the ability to create similar partnerships and opportunities for other brokerages and offices across the nation and globe.”

“We are pleased to team with NAR and offer our network professionals this avenue to distinguish themselves online and show clients who they are and what they do, along with favorable pricing on use of NAR’s distinctive domains,” says Chris Stuart, CEO of Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices.

In addition to top-level domains, NAR’s Strategic Business Innovation and Technology group offers REACH, the No. 1 accelerator in real estate. Created by Second Century Ventures, a strategic technology investment fund backed by NAR, REACH is a unique real estate technology accelerator which leverages the association’s members and an unparalleled network of executives within real estate and adjacent industries. Several Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices’ Preferred Suppliers have participated in NAR’s REACH accelerator program, including Adwerx, Back At You Media, BoxBrownie.com, Deductr and SmartZip.

For more information, please visit www.nar.realtor.