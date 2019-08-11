Zillow and Giveback Homes Partner on Disaster Relief Fund to Support Real Estate Community

Zillow and Giveback Homes have partnered on a Disaster Relief Fund to support real estate agents, their families and other members of the real estate community who have been impacted by recent natural disasters. Giveback Homes launched this campaign with Zillow committing to provide a $1 for $1 match up to $20,000.

“When unexpected disasters like hurricanes and wildfires occur, families are uprooted and housing stability can be wiped away in the blink of an eye,” says Racquel Russell, Zillow’s VP of Government Relations and Public Affairs. “Zillow believes it’s important to support the agents, brokers and real estate community we work alongside—which is why we’re proud to partner with Giveback Homes on our Disaster Relief Fund.”

Donations will help impacted families rebuild their lives by providing household necessities such as refrigerators, washers and dryers, mattresses, and other items. The Disaster Relief Fund is already helping three families in California.

Tammy Spirlock, who has worked as a REALTOR® for 21 years, lost her home to the Camp Fire in Butte County last year. The Zillow + Giveback Homes Disaster Relief Fund is providing Spirlock with a washer and dryer for her new home, which she is in the process of rebuilding.

“My home in Old Magalia burned down. We lost 100% percentof our belongings other than the clothes we had on our backs,” says Spirlock. “After a fire like this, people don’t know what to say to you, so a lot of them say, ‘You have your life, the rest of it is just stuff.’ Unfortunately, it was my stuff. It was 30 years of stuff that I collected, that is attached to memories.”

Mike Richards, a California REALTOR® since 1986, also lost his 11-month-old home to the Camp Fire last year. The Disaster Relief Fund is providing him with a new refrigerator. And Kelly Kissman, a REALTOR® of 15 years and former president of the Women’s Council of Realtors® Ventura, was displaced with her five children after the Woolsey Fire. The Disaster Relief Fund is paying one month’s rent for Kelly and her children as they work on rebuilding their home.

“I think no matter what anybody’s personal tragedy is, everybody’s in this together. We have to support each other when things are bad,” says Kissman.

To donate, nominate a family, or learn more about the Zillow + Giveback Homes Disaster Relief Fund, visit donate.givebackhomes.com/campaign/zillow-giveback-homes-disaster-fund/c207920.