3 Ways Real Estate Agent Training Gives You the ‘Edge’

Each year, I have the honor and opportunity to meet thousands of real estate professionals all over North America, and in this crazy, constantly-changing market, the No.1 question I get is this:

“How do I get an edge over my competition?”

There are many strategies to help with this—great marketing and a relational business approach are two examples. Yet there is another strategy I want to focus on that has made the biggest difference not only in my life, but in the lives of thousands of industry top performers: consistent real estate agent training.

Now I know many of our veteran agents might think, “I’ve been successful.” Be careful with this mindset! The moment we believe that to be true, we set ourselves up for failure. Challenging yourself to keep learning through great training is the best way to stand out from the competition. Here’s what’s in it for you:

Boost Your Motivation

Some days, the real estate business can be a grind, leaving you frustrated. Clients are anxious, and there is always another challenge waiting around the corner. Oftentimes you may find all of your energy tapped, and you may wonder what was actually accomplished that day. Effective real estate agent training programs re-ignite your excitement for this business, and focus you on the good habits and systems needed to generate high-quality leads and serve your clients. Developing new skills and knowledge of marketplace trends builds even more confidence and enthusiasm into your day-to-day.

Increase Your Profits

It’s easy to fall into habits preventing you from making time for the activities that maintain a healthy business. If you’re a new agent, it can be overwhelming to identify where you need to start to create a cash flow! This is where an investment in training and development comes in handy. Look for a program focused on business fundamentals that also provides specific action steps. This will create positive momentum that generates results, whether you’ve been in the business for five months or 25 years. We all need a little help and an occasional refresher to avoid drift and move past the valleys in our income.

Sharpen Your Skills

Real estate is a crowded industry. Good training enhances your skills to help you become the great professional your clients can trust, rely on and refer to their family, friends and associates. To stand out from the crowd, you’ll have to make your skills stand out too.

Now is the time to get motivated and invest in yourself and your business with proven training. Get an edge over the competition and discover more opportunities to increase your bottom line in this incredible world of real estate! You got this.

J’aime Nowak is Master Trainer at Buffini and Company.