SmartMLS and Homesnap Launch Matrix Integrations for Subscribers

SmartMLS and Homesnap announced the launch of advanced integrations between Matrix, CoreLogic’s multiple listing software system, and Homesnap Pro, which enable SmartMLS subscribers to perform essential functions within the Homesnap Pro platform. Those functions include full synchronization of contacts, prospects, saved searches and favorites between the two platforms, as well as edit listing functionality, and will later include the ability to add a new listing. These advanced integrations are available to SmartMLS subscribers at no additional charge.

SmartMLS is committed to providing products and services to its subscribers that simplify their lives and allow them to perform their essential tasks from a single device. Earlier this year, Homesnap and Corelogic announced that they would be partnering on integrations between their two platforms—the first time that CoreLogic has allowed these combined integrations directly into Matrix. They are therefore now available to SmartMLS subscribers for the first time. These integrations will enhance the utility of Homesnap Pro in SmartMLS, allowing agents to perform advanced functions directly from their mobile devices.

“SmartMLS is very excited to be the first Matrix customer to provide these integrations to its subscribers. Linking Matrix core functionality to Homesnap’s innovative mobile app will help Connecticut real estate professionals more efficiently and effectively service their clients,” says Kathy Elson, SmartMLS CEO. “SmartMLS has been a strong supporter of the Homesnap product and the Broker Public Portal since its infancy, and we are thrilled our vendor partners are working together to integrate the tools our agents utilize on a daily basis.”

“Real estate professionals want integrated solutions that make the products they use more powerful and efficient. We are always trying to make Homesnap Pro an even better tool for agents, brokers and MLSs, and we are excited to be launching this functionality with SmartMLS for the benefit of their subscribers,” says Homesnap CEO John Mazur.

Homesnap Pro is a market-leading agent productivity app, which is currently available to over one million agents in more than 200 multiple listing organizations across the country. Homesnap Pro offers essential products for agent and broker success, including productivity tools, marketing services and client management, on a single platform. Homesnap is also the public-facing brand of the Broker Public Portal, the only national home search platform powered by real-time MLS data and following Fair Display Guidelines.

For more information, please visit www.homesnap.com.