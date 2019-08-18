Top Real Estate Brokerages Generate Massive Leads In-House With Inside Real Estate’s New CORE PropertyBoost

Inside Real Estate, one of the fastest-growing independently-owned real estate software companies and a trusted technology partner to over 200,000 top brokerages, agents and teams, has announced the launch of CORE PropertyBoost, a powerful listing marketing tool. Now available as an optional add-on to the company’s flagship platform, kvCORE, CORE Property Boost is designed to delight sellers with maximum property exposure while generating a high volume of quality leads. Part of the kvCORE Marketplace, CORE PropertyBoost automates listing marketing, shortens list-to-sold timelines, automatically provides valuable insights to home sellers on behalf of their agents, and generates leads with unprecedented results.

The Keyes Company, one of the top 30 largest brokerages in the country by annual sales volume, is already seeing a strong return on investment. Within their first 60 days of launching CORE Property Boost, they’ve garnered over one million social media views and thousands of leads. Mike Pappas, president and CEO of The Keyes Company, shares, “what used to cost us about $100 to $150 per lead now costs us under $10. It has heightened our exposure and branding and drives thousands of buyer leads per month back to the sales associate. We’re seeing a difference being made in our marketshare, dramatically.”

Wendi Iglesias, chief information officer for The Keyes Company, also notes that they see an average of 8 – 10 leads coming in per listing, explaining “that’s well over 12,000 leads since we’ve launched, directly off of CORE PropertyBoost. It’s something that our agents absolutely love.”

CORE PropertyBoost automatically pulls new MLS listings, then applies powerful business rules and AI targeting to build those listings into Facebook ad campaigns with instant exposure to thousands of geo-targeted buyers. The solution also includes built-in seller reports, promoting the listing’s exposure to the home seller via automated emails and text messages, detailing key statistics highlighting the work the agent and brokerage are doing to market their home. Leads generated from the advertisement are funneled into kvCORE, where powerful and personalized AI-powered follow-up campaigns are triggered to ensure maximum lead conversion.

“CORE PropertyBoost has already empowered brokerages, teams and agents to gain an edge over their competition, drive tens of thousands of leads, move listings faster and automate their business,” says Nick Macey, chief product officer for Inside Real Estate. “More importantly, it gives them the ability to deliver strong value and garner trust with their clients which, in turn, drives even more business with increased referrals and testimonials from very satisfied clients. We are excited to see our clients have so much success, so quickly.”

CORE PropertyBoost is available for individual agents as well as brokerages looking for a solution for their entire office or enterprise. At the brokerage or enterprise level, management can choose to promote every new listing or define parameters based on geography or listing price. The marketing service is fully automated for agents, and ensures every listing gets immediate and broad exposure on social media. This not only maximizes lead volume for each listing, but provides a crucial value-add to agents, giving brokers a strong recruiting tool.

To learn more about CORE PropertyBoost and the kvCORE Platform, visit insiderealestate.com.