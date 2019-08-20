Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices Ambassador Real Estate Gathers 200 at Mega Office

(Above) Explosion 2019 attendees meet at Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices Ambassador Real Estate’s mega office in Omaha, Neb.

Explosion 2019, Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices Ambassador Real Estate’s two-day conference, gathered individuals from more than 40 markets to Nebraska this week, in an actionable exchange of ideas, as well as invaluable learning and networking opportunities.

Based at the company’s mega office in Omaha, the event presented productive roundtables, sessions and takeaways, with expert insights, including from HSF Affiliates leaders, and shared success strategies, including the following panels:

How to Build a Great Culture for Your Company or Team

How to Build a Team

How to Get Listings in a Low-Inventory Market

How to Work With Luxury Properties

Invest in Real Estate to Build Wealth for You and Your Clients

The event’s featured speakers included:

Gino Blefari, Chairman, HSF Affiliates

Allan Dalton, SVP, Research and Development, HSF Affiliates

Chris Stuart, CEO, HSF Affiliates

“Our Explosion events are filling a void that has long existed in real estate, specifically a conference completely devoted to how to enrich the lives of consumers,” says Vince Leisey, Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices Ambassador Real Estate CEO and the conference’s founder. “Our attendees appreciate that they only enjoy greater career rewards through first elevating the service they provide the ever more sophisticated and empowered consumers they serve.”

“Vince is one of the foremost experts in creating and enhancing workplace culture, management motivation and coaching,” says John Featherston, CEO, founder and publisher of RISMedia, who participated in a panel with Stuart. “He and his organization have once again created a world-class educational and networking event enjoyed by approximately 190 leading real estate professionals from around the country. Congratulations to Vince and Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices Ambassador Real Estate for hosting another great event!”