Realty ONE Group Opens New Headquarters in Laguna Niguel

Realty ONE Group officially cut the ribbon on the company’s new headquarters in Laguna Niguel, Calif., last week at a special celebration with Realty ONE Group leaders from around the world. Fondly referred to as “The Hub,” the new office breaks all traditional workspace rules with fun and inviting design and features meant to inspire all who walk through the doors.

“I truly believe that a workspace should offer employees and visitors every opportunity to create, collaborate and have fun,” says Kuba Jewgieniew, CEO and founder of Realty ONE Group. “We’re so proud of The Hub because we executed so many innovative ideas from so many people and the result is an incredible representation of who we are as a company and as a family.”

The Hub is the headquarters of the national real estate franchisor that now includes more than 185 offices in the U.S. and Canada with more than 12,000 real estate professionals. It is home to more than 50 corporate employees from the executive team to marketing, franchise sales, human resources, IT, legal, and more.

“Like everything we do, this workspace is untraditional and thought-provoking,” says David King, Realty ONE Group’s chief brand officer who led most of the design and construction efforts. “We paid such great attention to detail that we didn’t waste a space or an opportunity to be symbolic, artistic, original, awe-inspiring and simply fun.”

Built with an open-office design and modern interior, The Hub features a photography/video studio, café, game room, Realty ONE Group merchandise wall, shipping container conference room, training room, outdoor patio, lounge, and more. Employees can break from work to play ping pong or foosball or conduct meetings while riding Realty ONE Group bikes and electronic scooters.

The Hub also showcases many of the rapidly-growing franchisor’s awards, a wall-to-wall product display of all things Realty ONE Group including skateboards, mugs and surfboards and a green turf wall with gold soccer balls that new Realty ONE Group franchisees can sign when they join the company.

The celebration was hosted on the first official night of the company’s 2019 Base Camp Leadership Retreat, during which Realty ONE Group brokers and leaders gather at the Monarch Beach Resort in Dana Point to learn, network and celebrate the company’s achievements.

Realty ONE Group has been recognized multiple times by the OC Register as one of the top workplaces in Southern California and has been named one of the fastest-growing franchises today by Entrepreneur Magazine.

The Realty ONE Group Hub is located in the Laguna Design Center off Aliso Creek Road.

For more information, please visit www.realtyonegroup.com.