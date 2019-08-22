6 More Partners Launch zavvie iBuyer Platform

Six leading real estate brokerages across the U.S. have announced partnerships with zavvie in order to empower their agents with the Offer Optimizer™ Suite, zavvie’s complete iBuyer solution for brokerages. With these new partners, over 8,000 agents are now leveraging the zavvie platform to bring all options to the table for their home sellers, including selling to an iBuyer.

zavvie’s new broker partners include: Allen Tate Realtors® in North Carolina; Better Homes and Gardens Real Estate Gary Greene in Texas; Smith and Associates in Florida; Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices Drysdale Properties in California; PARKS Realty in Tennessee; and Better Homes and Gardens Real Estate Winans in Texas.

With the rapid expansion of iBuyers, top brokerages are mobilizing to give their agents a comprehensive iBuyer strategy.

“Our agents are already adjusting to and working with iBuyers, and have had some great wins. We’re empowering every agent to take advantage of this new way to sell, be the expert, and have confidence in the living room,” says PARKS Realty CEO Bob Parks. “zavvie gave us an all-in-one solution that is easy to implement and fast.”

The Offer Optimizer™ suite provides brokerages and their agents with a complete solution and leading-edge tools to assist their clients. Partnering with zavvie allows brokerages to increase their listing conversion ratio with existing clients, attract new sellers and ultimately grow marketshare.

Leading iBuyer analyst Mike DelPrete agrees.

“zavvie gives brokers a seat at the table in the world of iBuyers,” says DelPrete.

For more information, please visit zavvie.com.