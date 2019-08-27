JP & Associates REALTORSÂ® Opens First Atlanta Franchise

“With this location now open and more coming soon, Atlanta’s real estate market will experience unparalleled levels of professionalism and service,” says Giuseppe ‘JP’ Piccinini, founder/owner of JP & Associates REALTORSÂ®. “Chris [Schlitz] and his team of passionate experts possess the necessary tools, support and knowledge to exceed the expectations of both real estate agents and clients.”

JP & Associates REALTORSÂ® â€“ Metro Atlanta has officially opened its doors for business.

“We have everything an agent could possibly want or need to quickly become a top producer and level up their business,” says Christopher “Chris” Schlitz, owner/managing Partner. “JPAR’s business model was designed out of the necessity to ensure that the agent comes first. Since we are able to offer world-class resources and support at a low cost, both our REALTORSÂ® and clients win.”

Content Square 1.

Having launched his real estate career in Atlanta in 1991, Schlitz has since been involved in numerous transactions and successful enterprises. He and his wife, Lisa, have owned and managed several lucrative real estate franchises, including offices in Wellington and West Palm Beach, Fla.

An industry leader and veteran, Schlitz has also served as the vice president of Sales & Operations for Expert Realty of South Florida, was the director for a national, publicly traded brokerage, ZipRealty (later acquired by Realogy), and would eventually receive an Eagle Award for running the fastest-growing RE/MAX brokerage in Georgia.

In partnership with Jeremy and Amelia Constantino, Chris and Lisa have purchased a total of four JPAR franchises in the Atlanta Metro area, with the goal of being the fastest-growing brokerage in the state.

Content Square 2.

“Atlanta’s agents, clients and communities will undoubtedly flourish with the opening of this franchise,” says Frank Gay, CEO of JP & Associates REALTORSÂ®Â Franchise Division. “Chris has exactly what it takes to quickly build and manage a successful brokerage. We look forward to seeing his agents thrive while producing countless, elated customers.”

JP & Associates REALTORSÂ® â€“ Metro Atlanta is located at 1777 Northeast Expressway, Ste. 280, Atlanta, GA 30329. For more information on this location, call (512) 225-5774 or email chris@jparmetroatlanta.com. You may also visit them on the web at www.jparmetroatlanta.com.

For more information, please visit www.jpar.net.