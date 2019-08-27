See Opportunity Zones in Action

NAR PULSE—Watch this how-to video on revealing Opportunity Zones within RPR®. Opportunity Zones are federally appointed areas that present opportunities for real estate investment and development in economically disadvantaged communities.

Are Your Agents Juggling Their Finances?

The Center for REALTOR® Financial Wellness provides online tools and calculators to help your agents keep all their financial balls in the air—from savings and expenses to budgeting and retirement. They can even practice decision-making skills with the interactive Financial Journey tool. Learn more.

