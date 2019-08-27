Propertybase Benchmark Report Showcases the Diversity of Real Estate Technology Utilized Within Industry

Industry Leaders Are Taking Strategic Approaches to Selecting Software and Building Tech Stacks Focused on Quality Over Quantity

Propertybase, a leading global real estate platform provider, recently released the results of its 2019 Real Estate Technology Benchmark Report. The comprehensive report is compiled with responses from over 500 businesses throughout the global real estate community, serving to better understand the technological strategies taking place across the industry.

The results show the diverse array of decisions surrounding digital marketing, lead generation, competition from tech-enabled brokerages and the influx of changes that are impacting each and every decision. Here is just a snapshot of what’s included in the report:

51 percent use 3-5 technology tools across their business

35 percent say their website is their top source of quality leads

38 percent say their biggest long-term threat is “falling behind the tech curve” Listing portals such as Zillow or Trulia received 23 percent of the vote, while tech-enabled brokerages (Compass or Redfin) received 12 percent

When asked what was the one tool they couldn’t live without, 42 percent named their real estate CRM.

“While there is an abundance of statistics and reports highlighting the usage of technology in real estate, most tend to focus on one or two pieces of the puzzle,” stated Sarah Fisher, director of Marketing at Propertybase. “Our goal was to create a study that showed the full technology landscape across all stages of a consumer’s engagement with a brokerage, from lead, to marketing, to transaction and close—something both brokers and agents alike could relate to.”

