Bright MLS and Homesnap Introduce First-Ever Integration for Digital Ad Campaigns

Bright MLS, a leading multiple listing service (MLS) representing 95,000 real estate professionals in the Mid-Atlantic U.S., and Homesnap, a leading provider of technology solutions to the real estate industry, have partnered to introduce a novel integration feature that allows real estate agents the ability to create and run customized digital marketing campaigns on the web’s four premier advertising platforms right at the point of listing entry. With this digital ad integration feature, users can opt to run ads on Facebook, Google, Instagram and Waze from within the listing itself.

This innovative tool for Bright MLS subscribers allows agents to seamlessly create and monitor customized digital marketing campaigns from within Bright MLS’ Listing Management system the minute the listing is created. Now, when agents access Bright MLS’ Listing Management interface, they will be able to instantly preview professional, industry-compliant ads created specifically for their listings on the most powerful and highly trafficked sites online. This new offering represents the first time a vendor of digital marketing products has integrated with an MLS within their listing add/edit application.

“Bright MLS is completely focused on powering the individual success of our subscribers by providing them with the best tools, data and technology in the industry,” says Jon Coile, chairman of Bright MLS. “This tool will enable our users to dramatically maximize the impact of their listing almost instantaneously as they make their entry into Listing Management. We’re offering our users the visibility, convenience and efficiency to move their business forward.”

“This integration is the first of its kind. By allowing agents the ease and timeliness of creating a listing and running ads for that listing in the same place, we’re arming Bright MLS users with an instant, powerful tool to generate leads and grow their business,” says John Mazur, CEO of Homesnap.

Once ads are live, agents will be able to see a high-level overview of campaign results within the Bright Listing Management tool. In one click, they can view a full performance report for each ad platform, complete with views, clicks, lead details, and more on Homesnap. All ad graphics contain pertinent listing details, including the primary listing photo, the agent’s name, headshot and brokerage, and an eye-catching design to tie it all together. At no additional charge, each ad also includes a custom landing page optimized for lead capture. At any point while the ads are active, agents can generate real-time reports for their sellers, automatically delivered by email, providing a transparent look and additional exposure garnered by the promotion.

For more information, please visit www.homesnap.com.