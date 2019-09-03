RE/MAX Names Nick Bailey as Chief Customer Officer

Global real estate franchisor appoints industry titan to strengthen brokerage support system and drive strategy and growth

RE/MAX has announced industry veteran Nick Bailey has returned to the organization in the newly created position of Chief Customer Officer (CCO).

Bailey, who most recently served as President and CEO of Century 21 Real Estate LLC, a subsidiary of Realogy, brings more than 23 years of real estate industry experience to his new role. Earlier in his career, he spent over a decade at RE/MAX World Headquarters, where he led the growth and development for numerous regional operations throughout the United States.

“If anyone can help our Broker/Owners cut through the noise of a changing industry, it’s Nick Bailey,” said Adam Contos, RE/MAX CEO. “He’s devoted his entire career to serving the real estate industry and will act as a passionate advocate for the entrepreneurs who are the backbone of our global network. This hire aligns with our values and fortifies our customer-obsessed culture. We’ve landed one of the best minds in the industry to help deliver even more to our brokers and agents.”

As CCO, Bailey will report directly to CEO Contos and oversee areas such as business growth, brokerage support, franchise sales, professional development, industry relations and international expansion. The CCO ensures that customer strategy is set, day-to-day operations are met, goals are achieved, talent is developed, and the business is poised for long-term growth and shareholder value.

“The industry is cluttered with distractions that can quickly knock agents and brokers off their game,” Bailey said. “Throughout my career, I’ve been an agent, a broker, a franchiser and a leader of a tech company focused on the consumer—I’ve been on all sides of the transaction. My goal is to use my unique skillset to help our network of highly productive entrepreneurs grow their businesses, find success and, in turn, deliver a consistent and elevated experience to homebuyers and sellers long into the future.”

Previously, Bailey also served as Vice President at Trulia/Zillow, where he drove expansion of products and services while broadening brand awareness across the industry. Prior to that, he was the Senior Vice President of Strategic Partnerships at Market Leader.

To read further insights from Bailey on his decision to rejoin RE/MAX, read his letter, “Coming Home to RE/MAX,” published today on ABOVE, RE/MAX magazine.

For more information about RE/MAX visit remax.com.