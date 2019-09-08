Ben Kinney Companies and Debbie De Grote Launch Forward Coaching

Ben Kinney Companies (BKCO), one of the fastest-growing collections of brokerages, real estate sales teams, mortgage, training and software brands, has announced the launch of Forward Coaching, a real estate industry coaching company, in partnership with Debbie De Grote, founder of Excelleum Coaching and Consulting. Excelleum is a leading provider of customized coaching, training and consulting for real estate professionals, servicing thousands of top agents, teams and brokerages across North America. It is headquartered in Newport Beach, Calif., and will remain there after the merger under the new brand name, Forward Coaching.

“Partnering with Debbie was a no-brainer. She has been my personal coach and mentor for the last 10 years. She helped us create the models, systems and foundations for the businesses we have today,” says Kinney. “Forward Coaching is a different approach to coaching—an approach to help clients stretch the limits of personal performance, business growth and financial abundance. Together, Debbie and I have moved away from traditional coaching and accountability to a new system that combines consulting, models and systems application, and strategic analysis on top of accountability. Coaching is traditionally accountability-focused and we feel it’s the combination of all of these things plus accountability that drives peak performance.”

De Grote will lead Forward Coaching as CEO. She brings her roster of full-time coaches to the new venture. Excelleum coaches have an average of 20-plus years of real estate industry experience. BKCO is making significant investments in technology, staffing and operations to help support the growth and integration of coaching into the BKCO family of companies and software solutions.

“It’s rare to find a coaching company servicing the real estate industry that is owned and operated by actual real estate professionals,” says De Grote. “Together Ben and I have sold over 10,000 homes, operated real estate brokerages and launched technology companies. This diverse expertise allows us to provide a unique perspective and additional value to our coaching clients. We believe in customized coaching because we believe that no two brands, brokerages, teams or sales professionals are alike.”

Forward Coaching services associates and businesses in the real estate industry across all brands and brokerages including agents, teams, offices, franchises, mortgage, title and insurance. Services include one-on-one coaching, group training, live events, mastermind groups and executive-level CEO coaching.

For more information about services, visit ForwardCoaching.com.