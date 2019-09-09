ERA Real Estate Provides Agents Strategic Client Outreach Program Powered by MooveGuru

ERA Real Estate, a global franchising leader, has announced the launch of ERA® Moves, an automated program powered by MooveGuru, that allows ERA®-affiliated independent agents to provide their clients exclusive offers, discounts and a concierge service that reduces the stress, time and expense associated with the moving process. ERA is the first to offer this nationwide, all at zero cost to the agent and broker, while creating an additional revenue stream for affiliated brokerages through referral fees.

The ERA Moves program offers agents two ways to stay top of mind with their clients and positions them as a local market experts. The first is an automated email marketing program that sends clients agent-branded, personalized emails with local, home-related money-saving offers during the home-buying process and continues throughout the homeownership lifecycle. The second provides clients with a dedicated concierge to connect all of their utilities to their new house—a process that can often take over five hours and upwards of seven calls—with just one 30-minute phone call.

Extensive research* has shown that on average, people spend $10,200 on move-related goods and services. Using this data, the ERA Moves platform allows agents to offer strategically-timed discounts to their clients from national retailers such as Bed Bath & Beyond, Allstate, ADT, and dozens more. Agents have the ability to customize their offerings and enroll their preferred local vendors and merchants to the platform while giving brokerages the potential to create an additional revenue stream through referral fees.

Content Square 1.

“Our objective is to give ERA-affiliated agents new opportunities to connect with their clients through valuable services, offers and incentives,” says Simon Chen, CEO of ERA Real Estate [formerly]. “Now they are able to send true value-added communications, providing their clients with ways to manage their move and their lives, keeping the agent at the center of not just the home-buying experience, but the entire homeownership lifecycle. In addition, this gives ERA-affiliated brokers the opportunity to develop a passive revenue stream from servicing clients and prospects. Everybody wins.”

The collaboration with MooveGuru is just one component of ERA® Beyond, a community of national and local companies committed to providing the ERA network of affiliated brokers and agents with products and services focused on productivity, profitability, and delivering value for consumers. ERA is leveraging the size and scale of its brand to deliver value and one-stop convenience so agents and brokers can better provide comprehensive service.

*2019 Mover Spending Trends survey conducted by the University of Colorado

Content Square 2.

For more information, please visit www.era.com.