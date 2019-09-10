HomeSmart International Named to the Inc. 5000Â® List

HomeSmart International has been named to the Inc. 5000Â® list for its seventh year, the company has announced. This consecutive ranking indicates a sustained trajectory of growth that only 1.64 percent of companies on the list have ever achieved.

The Scottsdale, Ariz.-based real estate franchising company was ranked No. 3,433 on the 2019 list and is going on its second year with the Inc. 5000Â® Hall of Fame designation for consistently being one of the fastest-growing companies across all industries in the United States. The ranking represents a 103-percent three-year growth trend.

“We are rapidly expanding our nationwide presence through organic growth as well as mergers and acquisitions,” says Bryan Brooks, senior vice president of Franchise Sales for HomeSmart International. “HomeSmart is a solution for brokers and owners who are seeking world-class technology and superior administrative support 24/7.”

HomeSmart International began focusing on franchising its dynamic, technology-based real estate brokerage concept in 2010. With notable expansion in the Southeast over the last 12 months, HomeSmart now has 165 offices in 28 states and more than 17,000 agents nationwide.

HomeSmart International’s 2019 ranking on the Inc. 5000Â® also places it among the top 75 Arizona companies.

“HomeSmart International’s success is cultivated by those who embrace how technology can embolden our industry,” says Matt Widdows, owner and CEO of HomeSmart. “Professionals turn to our brokerage model because it evolves with them as the industry also changes, and it works. We strive to be the brokerage that makes life better for brokers, agents and consumers and we have the technology and systems in place to make that happen.”

For more information, please visit www.homesmart.com.