Lone Wolf and Earnnest Partner to Digitize Earnest Money Deposit Process

Lone Wolf Technologies and Earnnest have announced a strategic partnership between their two organizations. This partnership will integrate Lone Wolf’s transaction management solutions, zipForm® Plus and TransactionDesk, with Earnnest’s secure earnest payment platform, to digitize the entire earnest money deposit (EMD) process for real estate agents, brokerages and consumers.

With this integration, real estate agents can invite buyers to the Earnnest platform from within their transaction management solutions. Earnnest will enable buyers to securely send their earnest and trust payments directly to escrow holders from their financial institution. It then provides notifications and updates on money movement to both the agent and buyer throughout the life of the transaction. This brings the EMD process online and simplifies the entire transaction for real estate agents, brokerages and buyers. It also provides the industry with yet another valuable service to offer consumers—directly from within the transaction platform they are already using.

“We’re thrilled to announce this partnership with Earnnest and its revolutionary payment platform,” says Jimmy Kelly, CEO of Lone Wolf. “With this partnership, we can bring the entire transactional process online in one connected system—from the moment the first form is created, to the day money goes to escrow, and beyond. This partnership brings an incredible service to our customers and their clients, and embodies our mission to simplify transactions for the real estate industry.”

Content Square 1.

Earnnest is a digital payment platform that safely and securely transfers earnest money to an escrow holder. It connects to more than 12,000 financial institutions nationwide with banking-level security and encryption to ensure money arrives securely through ACH payment transfers, mitigating the growing risks of wire fraud. The partnership with Lone Wolf extends this invaluable service to 1.4 million agents, 9,000 brokerages and 20,000 offices across Canada and the U.S.

“We’re very excited to partner with Lone Wolf,” says Rick Altizer, CEO of Earnnest. “Today’s homebuyers expect an entirely digital experience, and Earnnest is uniquely positioned to deliver it. Our platform was built by real estate veterans who remember the days of chasing down paper checks, and we’re determined to make electronic payment the norm in real estate within two years. Together with Lone Wolf, we’ll save buyers and agents time, ensure every stage of a real estate transaction happens safely and securely online, and further our collective mission to change how money moves in real estate.”

“We’re elated to add this amazing platform to our curated technology ecosystem,” says Jason Cheverton, director of Ecosystem at Lone Wolf. “This ecosystem now includes integrated solutions and services for front office, websites, CRM, moving, home inspections and secure online earnest payments. We will continue to collaborate with other leaders and innovators to add to this ecosystem and bring the industry an entire marketplace of best-in-class real estate technology.”

Content Square 2.

For more information, please visit www.lwolf.com.