Realogy Announces Military Rewards New Home Buying and Selling Program

Realogy Holdings Corp. has announced Realogy Military Rewards, a new home-buying and -selling program that will offer $350 to $7,500 in cash back* or rewards to those who have served our country and their extended families.

Realogy Military Rewards builds on the company’s 30 years of experience assisting military families with their home sales and purchases and is now available to all military personnel, veterans and their extended families in most U.S. states. The program benefits are based on the home’s sale or purchase price when transacting with one of Realogy’s residential real estate brands, including Better Homes and Gardens® Real Estate, Century 21®, Coldwell Banker® and ERA®.

Through Cartus Corporation, a Realogy subsidiary, and its Broker Network, a Military Rewards Advocate matches consumers with affiliated agents who are experts in the local area as well as the intricacies of military moves. The Cartus Broker Network is a broad network substantially comprised of Realogy affiliated brokers and agents who earn very high customer satisfaction and loyalty by applying their expertise to support both homebuyers and sellers through the complex real estate process and to ultimately close their transactions in faster-than-average times.

Content Square 1.

“Realogy has a long history of supporting our servicemen and servicewomen during one of life’s most special and critical milestones: buying or selling a home,” said Ryan Schneider, Realogy’s chief executive officer and president. “The new Realogy Military Rewards program extends our support to the entire U.S. military community and their families by providing a real estate agent experienced with military moves, an advocate to offer support along the way, and substantial cash back upon closing.”

Realogy is promoting the program as ‘Our Turn to Serve You: A More Rewarding Home Transaction Experience,’ and lists the following benefits:

Connection to an Experienced Real Estate Agent: Realogy Military Rewards seamlessly connects home buyers and sellers to top-rated affiliated real estate agents across the entire United States. Matched according to the client’s profile, participating agents, who are affiliated with one of Realogy’s trusted residential real estate brands, have been selected based on their exceptional customer service record, local market expertise and experience with the complexities of military moves.

Realogy Military Rewards seamlessly connects home buyers and sellers to top-rated affiliated real estate agents across the entire United States. Matched according to the client’s profile, participating agents, who are affiliated with one of Realogy’s trusted residential real estate brands, have been selected based on their exceptional customer service record, local market expertise and experience with the complexities of military moves. An Advocate to Support Along the Way: Additionally, the home buyer or seller will be connected to a Military Rewards Advocate, who will work side-by-side with their agent to ensure a seamless real estate transaction.

Additionally, the home buyer or seller will be connected to a Military Rewards Advocate, who will work side-by-side with their agent to ensure a seamless real estate transaction. Generous Cash Back Bonus or Rewards: After closing, the home buyer or seller can receive $350 to $7,500 in a cash back* or reward bonus based on the sale or purchase price of their home.

For more information on Realogy Military Rewards, please call 800-752-3642 or visit www.RealEstatePerk.com/RealogyMilitaryRewards.