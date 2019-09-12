4 Ways to Stand Out From the Competition

Real estate agents are under tremendous pressure in today’s market. The number of agents in the field continues to rise, with membership in the National Association of REALTORS® increasing for the sixth consecutive year. Real estate tech “disruptors” like iBuyer programs remove agents from the transaction process. Flashy online services claim to have a “magic pill” to generate more leads, make more money and become an overnight success—all for just “two easy payments of $19.99.”

With more people—and technology—in the game, it’s crucial to stand out from the competition. How can you do this? It all boils down to excellent service.

Maintain your relationships. Your relationships drive your business. The buyers and sellers that you’ve worked with in the past play a role in the leads you generate today. Keep in touch with your clients after the transaction has closed by consistently sending them items of value each month, calling them on the phone, writing a personal note and stopping by their home with small, inexpensive pop-by gifts.

Be the hub of your network. The nature of the real estate profession puts you in touch with a variety of businesses and professionals in your local area. While it’s important to maintain relationships with your clients, it’s also important to develop relationships with other business professionals in your area. As you get to know them and build trust, you can refer their services to your clients, confident that they’ll offer your clients the same high-quality service that you do.

Find a need and fill it. Your clients may not ask for help outright. They may casually mention that they’re thinking of putting a new roof on their home or that their son is heading off to college. By listening for these small cues, you can find ways to serve them better. You can provide them with the name of a trusted roofing company in your network or drop off a book about how to deal with an empty nest. These thoughtful gestures help to build the relationship and show your clients that you care.

Use tech as a tactic, not a principle. If you want to stand out in a crowded marketplace, you have to stay focused, avoid distraction and keep your eye on the prize. The tech tools you use to support your operation should be viewed as tactics—not as fundamental principles. Invest in technology, yes, but seek out the services and programs that will complement your business philosophy. If the latest trend doesn’t fit in with the foundation of your system, it isn’t a wise investment.

Weave these four strategies into your business foundation to provide consistent, excellent service. Seek out training and events to brush up on these skills. For a deep-dive into these principles, join me at Buffini & Company Success Tour™. At this two-day seminar, you’ll hear from Buffini & Company Master Trainers, world-renowned guest speakers and myself as we share effective strategies and tactics to future-proof your business so you can stand out from the competition.