New Phones From Apple: Are They Worth It for Your Real Estate Business?

As a real estate agent, you may find yourself relying on that smartphone in your hand more and more. Smartphones can sometimes be lifesavers to real estate agents, as their professional lives are managed by these pieces of technology.

“Give people wonderful tools, and they’ll do wonderful things” is how Apple’s keynote presentation started on September 10 at Apple’s campus in Cupertino, Calif. Apple unveiled its latest iPhone devices which will be coming to the lineup soon.

The new phones—the iPhone 11 , starting at $699, the iPhone 11 Pro , starting at $999, and the iPhone 11 Pro Max —starting at $1,099, are not too different compared to the previous iPhone XS or iPhone XR models, but there are some pretty impressive changes that came to these devices.

Same Design. Different Materials.

While these devices are aesthetically the same as the previous models, the foundation of these devices will be made using different materials. The iPhone 11 will be made out of 100-percent recycled anodized aluminum and completed with a matte finish. It will come in six colors: black, green, yellow, purple, red and white. The iPhone 11 Pro and Pro Max will be available in surgical-grade stainless steel with a matte finish (just like the iPhone 11) and will come in four colors: midnight green, space grey, silver and gold. The iPhone 11 Pro and Pro Max will be 100-percent recyclable as well.

The iPhone 11 is the successor to the iPhone XR and will keep the same 6.1-inch Liquid Retina Display, and the iPhone 11 Pro and Pro Max will be keeping the 5.8-inch and 6.5-inch screens, but will now have the updated Super XDR Display that will be 15 percent more energy-efficient.

Longer Battery Life

As an agent, you may not have the option to stay close to a charger. The new iPhone models utilize computer chips that will prioritize battery life without sacrificing speed. With the new A13 Bionic computer chip design, the iPhone 11 is estimated to offer four more hours of charge and the iPhone 11 Pro and Pro Max are expected to see five hours of additional charge. Not to mention that with the new phones, Apple will be including a fast-charge adapter that will keep you powered up and ready to go.

Storage Options

While there are many great features in the new iPhone 11 models, the storage options will remain the same as their predecessors. The iPhone 11 will offer 64 GB, 128 GB, and 256 GB storage options. The iPhone 11 Pro and Pro Max will have 64 GB, 256 GB, and 512 GB.

A Redesigned Camera

Whenever a new iPhone is released, iPhone users generally expect to see a change to the device’s camera. Apple did not disappoint with completely redesigned cameras.

The iPhone 11 will offer two rear cameras and will come with a new array of features. The dual-camera setup will now be able to shoot pictures and videos with the new “Ultra-Wide Camera.” This feature could be useful when taking photos of your listings by allowing you to take pictures of the entire front of the home with the new wide-angle camera without missing a single detail.

On the iPhone 11 Pro and Pro Max models, users will see a setup of three cameras which can shoot with four new angles: telephoto, telephoto ultra-wide, wide and ultra-wide. This will give users the option to take photos without missing a single detail. Whether users are taking close up shots or capturing images from a distance, the iPhone 11 Pro and Pro Max’s camera will not disappoint. Now you will have the option to take pictures of a backyard and show every detail or a deck that has a beautiful pool. There is no doubt that with a little practice, the quality of your listing images will dramatically improve to showcase a listing’s full potential.

Each model of the new iPhone will have the option to take 4K video at 60 FPS. With video taking over on social media, this just might be what you need to showcase a listing or a local business in the area of your real estate business. Along with the ability to shoot in 4K, Apple has updated the way the iPhone can assist users with the new Cinematic Video stabilization built into the new models of the iPhone. This is just another way for your real estate videos to look just as you want them to. When videos are unstable, they can be seen as unprofessional, so this technology can help you create high-quality video without hiring a professional videographer.

A new iPhone can be a very exciting piece of technology. If you decide to make the jump to the latest phones, you will definitely see the benefits for your real estate business with the camera and video improvements and longer battery life.

Dru Peters is marketing coordinator for Homes.com.