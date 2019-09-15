Better Homes and Gardens Real Estate Winans Empowers Home Sellers With iBuyer Platform

Better Homes and Gardens Real Estate Winans has announced the launch of their Flex Move™ Program. With Flex Move, homeowners get multiple instant offers on their home with the push of a button and can easily compare iBuyer offers with selling on the open market. A local professional with Better Homes and Gardens Real Estate Winans provides expertise and counsel for whichever path the homeowner chooses.

As one of Dallas/Fort Worth’s premier lifestyle real estate companies, Better Homes and Gardens Real Estate Winans is proving its commitment to bring all options to the table for its clients. These options now include purchase offers from Opendoor, Zillow Offers, RedfinNow, Perch and Offerpad, commonly referred to as iBuyers because these online firms offer to “instantly buy” homes. The Flex Move platform provides online tools that make it easy to collect offers from all active iBuyers in the market, as well as a real-world estimate of selling price and net profits by listing on the open market. These industry-leading tools provide homeowners with transparency, data and professional expertise and guidance.

The Better Homes and Gardens Real Estate Winans Flex Move Program helps homeowners uncover all of the essential information they need for their home sale, so they can make the best choice for their personal situation, whether that’s moving quickly with an instant offer or maximizing profit.

Better Homes and Gardens Real Estate Winans developed their Flex Move Program to address two crucial aspects that consumers may be overlooking when it comes to instant offers:

If a homeowner is considering one instant offer, they need to compare that offer to all available instant offers, so they can choose the best one for them.

If a homeowner is considering accepting an instant offer, they need to compare their net proceeds—their profit—to selling on the open market.

“The role of a professional real estate agent continues to be vital to the sale of a home, especially with the emergence of instant offers from iBuyers,” explains Mark McDonough, president, Better Homes and Gardens Real Estate Winans. “We protect home sellers by being their chief advocate, expert negotiator and skilled facilitator. With Flex Move, home sellers can confidently accept an instant offer with the agent right by their side, guiding and advocating for them through the entire transaction.”

Better Homes and Gardens Real Estate Winans partnered with zavvie, whose technology, the Offer Optimizer™ Suite, powers the iBuyer platforms of leading brokerages in markets across the U.S. zavvie provides online tools and up-to-date, market-specific data so clients of their broker partners can make informed decisions about home selling.

“It’s not agents against iBuyers. It’s agents and iBuyers working together to benefit sellers. iBuyers are a new group of potential buyers, and for some sellers, they’re a great option,” says Lane Hornung, CEO and founder of zavvie.

“Forward-thinking brokerages like Better Homes and Gardens Real Estate Winans are bringing the iBuyers to the table for their clients. When homeowners in Dallas-Fort Worth are considering selling their home, they can count on Better Homes and Gardens Real Estate Winans agents to give them all of their options—along with an incredible experience. Working with Winans to provide multiple offers with a push of a button is thrilling.”

For more information, please visit betterdfw.com or www.zavvie.com.