Marketing Strategy Tips: How to Get Super Hyper-Local

Hyper-local is the new name of the marketing game—the latest soup du jour of solid small business strategy. In real estate, it’s an essential tool, since a real estate agent’s target audience is more likely than not extremely hyper-local. You’re looking to not just reach your town, but maybe even one neighborhood or one street.

So, if you’re an agent, ask yourself: “Am I doing all that I need to in order to effectively capture my local audience?” If the answer is yes, hopefully you can splash in some of the ideas below. If the answer is no, then here’s a great place to start!

You = a guide genie.

Build guides for local activities and promote them! Living in wine country? Great—how about a map with all of your favorite wineries they absolutely can’t miss? Living in a particularly beautiful area when it comes to the great outdoors? How about list of locations of the best trailheads for dog- and kid-friendly hikes? How about the ultimate guide to craft breweries or farmer’s markets? The list goes on!

Host a Q&A wine night.

Chances are, your neighbors and those in your sphere of influence are always curious about their home’s value (and if not, they should be). Host a wine (or beer or cider or pizza) night to answer any and all questions they may have and use it as an opportunity to educate them. They might not know how much their home is worth, and, with everything that’s going on in the housing market right now and expected in the future, they will likely want to hear from a local professional.

Always be running ads.

This one might seem obvious, but unless you’re on top of it and always checking your ads to make sure they’re still running efficiently, this can easily fall off the rails. While Facebook is constantly updating their advertising policies, it is still a very effective tool for real estate. Set a calendar reminder or task for yourself at the same time on the same day each week and make sure your online ads, whether through your own efforts or through great tools like Promote, are performing as well as they should be.

Hold a contest.

Who doesn’t love a friendly neighborhood contest? This fall, plan on holding a pumpkin-carving contest for everyone in your neighborhood, or even a decorating contest during Halloween or later in the holiday season. This is a great way to get to know everyone and have a little fun along the way!

For more information, please visit www.moxiworks.com.