Real Estate Webmasters Named on 2019 Growth 500

Canadian Business and Maclean’s ranked Real Estate Webmasters as one of Canada’s fastest-growing companies on the 2019 Growth 500, the definitive ranking of Canada’s Fastest-Growing Companies.

Produced by Canada’s foremost business and current affairs media brands, the Growth 500 celebrates the most innovative and important businesses in Canada. Companies are ranked on five-year revenue growth, telling the story of the companies who are shaping the country and making Canadian history today.

Real Estate Webmasters ranked 278 on the 2019 Growth 500 list with a five-year revenue growth of 303 percent.

“The companies on the 2019 Growth 500 are truly remarkable. Demonstrating foresight, innovation and smart management, their stories serve as a primer for how to build a successful entrepreneurial business today,” says Beth Fraser, Growth 500 program manager. “As we celebrate over 30 years of the Canada’s Fastest-Growing Companies program, it’s encouraging to see that entrepreneurship is healthier than ever in this country.”

“It is an honor to be named again on this list,” shares Morgan Carey, Real Estate Webmasters CEO. “We are lucky to have one of the most innovative teams in the industry, incredible partners, and amazing clients—we wouldn’t be able to grow as fast as we have without them. We truly believe #RelationshipsMatter and for us, it has meant we could grow and thrive by living that philosophy every day.”

Real Estate Webmasters (REW) only seems to be gaining even more momentum. In an announcement last month, the Canadian Government joined Google and RE/MAX Europe in partnering with REW to develop an international, multilingual MLS system, the first of its kind in the world. Through this project, REW will bring North American-born data standards architecture (RESO) to the world, and REW has positioned Canada as a global data leader in one of the most visible categories: residential real estate.

“Real estate is something that affects everyone’s life in some way. Everyone needs a home. Whether you are renting, buying your first home or buying your last, the health of the real estate industry directly affects our everyday lives,” shares Carey.

“We have ambitious plans for the future,” he continues. “We are looking at the big picture and how real estate technology is the key to unlocking huge economic potentials for Canada and beyond.”

Winners on the 2019 Growth 500 will be profiled in a special print issue of Canadian Business published with Maclean’s and an online at CanadianBusiness.com and Growth500.ca. CEOs from each of the winning companies also receive a special invitation to the exclusive Growth 500 CEO Summit.

For more information, please visit www.realestatewebmasters.com.