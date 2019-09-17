Real Estate 2.0

Broker Turns to MoxiWorks for Creating Integrated Solution

As principal broker/owner of Mississippi-based eAgent Realty, Justin Allen is intimately aware of the main problems agents regularly face in this ever-changing real estate landscape. Being in the industry for some 17 years, those issues have changed, but Allen notes three main struggles agents are facing today.

The first two are that the 6-percent commission is on the chopping block, since the listing agent’s tasks can now be largely automated with new options for sellers arriving every day, and the fact that developing your own brand as an agent is harder than ever.

Thirdly, many agents have to do double data entry, since the technology on the brokerage level is often subpar and not integrated. In order to be more efficient, many agents end up purchasing their own tools for lead generation, CRM, CMAs, websites, transaction management…the list goes on and on.

These unwanted expenses all add up, which led Allen to take a step back. After much consideration, he determined that what the industry needed was a much more efficient model where the agent could strike out on their own and develop their own brand, without the burdensome costs associated with doing so.

“Within a short period of time we had this new model figured out, but needed a software company to help build the intranet that it would take to roll out this new, non-traditional partnership between ourselves and entrepreneurial-minded agents,” says Allen.

That’s when he found MoxiWorks, a company that already had an excellent handle on the integration issue that many agents face. Thanks to MoxiCloud, real estate professionals are able to integrate various tech partners so all of their tools work together. This also lets folks use a single sign-on (SSO) for access, saving time and limiting double data entry.

“The service from MoxiWorks was amazing, and in just a few short months, we had an intranet that could act like a power strip where we could easily plug in different vendors,” says Allen. “Having a weekly conference call with our dedicated account manager from MoxiWorks made it easy to stay on task and get a lot accomplished.”

With MoxiWorks on board, Allen was able to face head-on the other two issues agents deal with. Allen repurposed his office into what he calls a “Synergy Office” where other brokers have access for a low monthly fee. This took care of the need for their own office space. And for branding, to remove the guesswork, he came up with two different branding options that brokers can choose from.

“Incorporating a partner like MoxiWorks gave us the ability to create something new for the industry and launch an evolution for the next generation of entrepreneurs who have staked their claim in this new world we call Real Estate 2.0,” Allen says. “More importantly, our new partnership with MoxiWorks has changed the team dynamic within our new, evolved office.”

He adds that the support his office has received from MoxiWorks through regular phone calls and webinars for the entire brokerage with his local account manager, Melissa Anderson, has been integral to his brokerage’s innovation, enthusiasm and overall growth.

“MoxiWorks has not only exceeded our needs and expectations, but was the only company we could find that even came close to being able to assist us in achieving our vision,” says Allen.

