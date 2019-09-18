How to Hit a Home Run in Your Real Estate Career

We’re in the height of baseball season, where our home teams go head-to-head to make it to the playoffs, and later, the World Series (we hope). As loyal fans, we expect our favorite players to bring their A-game—a task that requires some training behind-the-scenes.

While your top players hit a home run on the field, you can pursue your own training to help you score big in your real estate career. Knock your competition out of the park by getting hands-on at a real estate workshop this year!

Here are three things you’ll do at a real estate workshop to totally change your game.

Get Familiar with the Game

If you want to win, you have to understand the game. Real estate is a large, complex industry, and there’s always something new to discover. A real estate workshop helps you better understand the field you’re in while teaching strategies for success. You learn the industry inside and out to help you make the smartest moves and gain an advantage over your competition.

Huddle with the Top Players

At these workshops, you are bound to meet others with similar business goals and positive attitudes. These events tend to attract like-minded people, and the energy that gets created as a result is electric. You’re able to network and learn from colleagues in your industry and take something home for your own team. These are the relationships that will take your real estate game to the next level.

Practice, Practice, Practice

When the top teams train for the big game, they practice certain skills over and over — batting, hand-eye coordination, running, etc. It’s the same for you in real estate! A hands-on workshop gives you the opportunity to perfect your game through practice at the event. By participating in the workshop, you will emerge with strategies and tactics you can implement that same day to improve your business.

While your favorite teams compete to win a spot in the playoffs, you can win in your business with the perfect training event. Buffini & Company GameChangers is a great start—this one-day, hands-on real estate workshop has three more stops in 2019: Long Island, N.Y., Portland, Ore., and Phoenix, Ariz. Get out there and become a world champion in your business!