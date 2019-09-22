Weichert Insurance Agency Earns Industry Recognition for Providing Superior Customer Service

The Weichert Family of Companies has announced that Weichert Insurance Agency has received eight coveted industry awards in 2019. These accolades are in recognition of Weichert Insurance’s superior success in offering the highest level of customer service to its dedicated clients.

Weichert Insurance Agency, which commemorated its 40th anniversary last year, received the following recognitions this year for its trusted industry leadership:

Travelers Insurance Leadership Council

Plymouth Rock Circle of Excellence

Encompass President’s Club

MetLife President’s Club

National General Premier Champion

The Philadelphia Contributionship Franklin Key Council

Progressive Platinum Agent

Safeco President’s Club

“We are elated to have once again been chosen as a trusted provider by so many highly respected organizations,” says John Mahoney, president of Weichert Insurance Agency. “The recognitions are given by these companies to only their elite partners, and it’s an amazing accomplishment that we have earned eight honors! It’s a testament to the hard work and dedication of all of the professionals at Weichert Insurance.”

For more information, please visit www.weichert.com/insurance.