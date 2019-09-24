Number-Crunching Made Easy

NAR PULSE—The Center for REALTOR® Financial Wellness is here to support your agents with tools and calculators customized to meet the unique financial needs of real estate professionals. Encourage them to log in, plug in their numbers and use the results to make a solid financial plan.

Celebrate Who You R, Just Like on TV

Wear it, fly it, share it. The REALTOR Team Store®, a REALTOR Benefits® Program Partner, is your source for promotional products highlighting NAR’s national advertising campaign, “That’s Who We R.” Add to the buzz surrounding the successful campaign and check out the exciting new products—from shirts and hats to pins and flags. Shop the campaign today!

Vote for Your Favorite Good Neighbor Finalists

Meet the 10 finalists for the Good Neighbor Awards—REALTORS® who make the world a better place through passionate volunteer work. Five of them will be named winners at the 2019 REALTORS® Conference & Expo this November and win $10,000 for their nonprofit. Read their inspiring stories and vote for your favorite to win bonus grant money at realtor.com/goodneighbor before Sept. 28!