Video: See Opportunity Zones in Action

Editor’s Note: This is part of a monthly video series from the National Association of REALTORS® to inform and educate members about important aspects of being a real estate professional. Watch for this series each month in RISMedia’s e-News.

Watch this how-to video on revealing Opportunity Zones within Realtors Property Resource® (RPR®). Opportunity Zones are federally-appointed areas that present opportunities for real estate investment and development in economically disadvantaged communities.



Content Square 1.

Opportunity Zones from Realtors Property Resource® on Vimeo.