How to Bolster Your Broker Recruiting With Email

Recruiting brokers and agents is just as cutthroat as buying and selling houses. According to the 2019 National Association of REALTORS® Member Profile, the median tenure for all REALTORS® is just four years. That means most agents will actively be keeping an eye out for other opportunities. We’ve known for quite some time that the world is a very different place to what it was just a couple of decades ago—moving from company to company has been made much more accessible and even beneficial for some.

Recruiting agents is imperative to ensuring your brokerages success. But for brokerages who can’t throw money at headhunters—or even those that can—there are simpler (and cheaper) ways to get your brand at the forefront of prospective recruits’ minds, whilst encouraging them to check out how green your grass is.

5 Basic Emails to Help With Recruiting

All of these, given you’re using the right tool, can be automated and triggered by specific events—meaning you can now automate your recruitment marketing, not just your property marketing.

Congratulations

Congratulating someone on a listing is a nice first touch; it establishes your name and brand in the recipient’s mind, while promoting you as a local leader in the area. Maybe leave a call-to-action (CTA) asking for a quick catch-up. This could get the ball rolling on the entire recruiting process. Following up this email with a congratulations once the listing is sold, along with another CTA, again, keeps you front-of-mind and begins brewing the idea of a transition.

Thank them for doing business with you

Most deals in the U.S. will obviously involve a buying and selling agent. A thank-you is a nice email to send whether recruiting or not, but if you’ve had a good experience and see the value in your counterpart’s work, then why not also prompt them to grab a coffee and discuss a potential change of environment?

Monthly market report

Sending market reports specific to the recipient’s local area promotes you and your brokerage as industry experts, as well as providing them with useful knowledge that they can use in their business. One of the key selling points for many agents when looking to move brands is what technology they’ll have on offer; this email highlights the fact your brokerage’s tech stack allows you to deliver.

Employee testimonial

If you haven’t managed to convert them or set up a meeting yet, then try sending a testimonial of what agents at your brokerage are saying about the company. Just as with buying a product or service (or a property), people need social proof and validation when potentially making a high-involvement decision.

Why you’re different

At this point you’ve already made your intentions clear with the previous messages, so you may as well be upfront and sell your brokerage to them with your points of difference, highlighting the key operational, marketing and administration services on offer.

Remember that personalization is key and when recruiting, you need to be mindful of the different stages that a candidate’s career may be in and tailor the messaging to fit. One solution is to divide older and younger candidates apart, as their career aspirations will more than likely differ, then create separate streams of content targeted at both groups.

These are just some of the emails you could send as a part of your recruiting efforts. Although ActivePipe has traditionally been used to promote properties and other property services, it is uniquely positioned to help deliver in a recruiting capacity. We have a number of other recommendations for existing or prospective customers who would like to use our platform to bolster the recruitment processes. Get in touch today at activepipe.com to find out more.